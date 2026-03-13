What Makes A Good Business Development Person?

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This is where I am coming from: I have been a patent attorney, entrepreneur, and inventor for the longest time of my life. I transitioned from working as a pure patent attorney and founder of a law firm to become a professional innovation advisor during the Covid-19 lockdowns..

That journey was exciting, but it also led to figuring out the white areas on the business landscape.

And the most prominent withe area in the business landscape was the transition from "market penetration" to "market development" in the Ansoff matrix. I have earlier written about this in the context of the Ansoff matrix, for example here.

That led me to the insight that "market development" is not the same as "business development". They overlap but they operate at different conceptual levels.

Let's clarify precisely.

Market Development (Ansoff Term)

Market Development is a growth direction. It means "Selling existing products to new markets".

The term "new markets" can mean new customer segments, new industries, new geographic regions, or new distribution contexts.

(In a sideline only, selling existing products to new geographic regions is sometimes called "geographic diversification" but that can be wrong. The term "diversification" relates to a growth strategy that requires both a new product and a new market at the same time.)

Market development answers this question

Where are we expanding?

Market development does not describe how you execute the expansion.

Business Development

Business Development is a function or capability. It means structuring and executing growth initiatives, and it includes entering new markets, building partnerships, creating distribution agreements, expanding revenue models, and scaling alliances.

Business development answers this question:

How do we expand?

Relationship Between Market Development and Business Development

Market Development is one possible growth move. Business Development is one possible mechanism to execute that move.

Example:

You decide to expand to Southeast Asia → Market Development

You build local partnerships, negotiate distributors, adapt pricing → Business Development

So Market Development gives you a strategic direction, while Business Development talks about your execution capability

Market Development and Business Development are often mixed because Market Development usually requires Business Development, and, on the other hand, Business Development often works on Market Development initiatives.

But Business Development not only works on Market Development initiatives, it also also works on Diversification, Strategic alliances, Joint ventures, and Revenue expansion with existing products in existing markets (= "Market Penetration" in terms of the Ansoff Matrix)

So "Business Development" is a broader term than "Market Development".

Let's use my 4-Level Growth Structure for grouping "Business Development" and "Market Development into a hierarchy:

Level 4 – Portfolio Strategy

Level 3 – Business Development

Level 2 – Product and Market Development

Level 1 – Innovation

In other words, "Market Development" sits horizontally inside the Ansoff matrix (growth direction), while "Business Development" sits vertically as an organizational capability to provide growth.

And there is another simple test: if you remove the "BD" team, can Market Development still exist as a strategy? Yes.

And if you remove Market Development as a strategy, does BD disappear? No.

That tells you that "Business Development" and "Market Development are not the same thing.

About Business Development and Market Penetration

Business Development covers Market Penetration as well, but again, they are different types of things.

Market Penetration means: Selling more of existing products to existing markets.

Typical moves increase sales volume, improve pricing, upsell/cross-sell, improve distribution coverage, acquire competitors, and increase usage frequency.

In other words, Market Penetration answers how to grow within a current market.

Business Development, on the other hand, is responsible for structuring and executing growth. So yes, BD can absolutely drive channel expansion, key account development, strategic pricing agreements, distribution partnerships, sales alliances, large enterprise deals, and also market share expansion initiatives. All of those contribute to Market Penetration.

Market Penetration is a growth direction, while Business Development is a capability that can execute Market Penetration, and all the other business strategies in the Ansoff Matrix: Market Development, Diversification (especially strategic expansion), and sometimes even Product Development, for example via partnerships or by licensing in a echnology.

So BD spans across all Ansoff quadrants.

Where Sales vs BD Split

In Market Penetration specifically, Sales executes volume, Marketing drives demand, and Business Development structures strategic growth moves, for example new channel agreements, new enterprise partnerships, and new market share plays.

BD is usually focused on structural growth, and NOT on transactional selling.

The question often arises whether or not a BD expert also need to know how to do transactional selling. And the short answer is: Yes — but not at the same level as a sales professional.

A strong Business Development (BD) expert must understand transactional selling, but BD is not the same as being a quota-carrying salesperson.

Let's break it down precisely.

What Is Transactional Selling?

Transactional selling focuses on closing individual deals, negotiating terms, managing pipelines, handling objections, and on driving short-term revenue.

It answers: "How do I close this deal?"

Sales is execution-focused and revenue-immediate.

Business Development, on the other hand, focuses on structuring growth opportunities, building strategic partnerships, entering new markets, creating new revenue channels, and designing scalable deal frameworks

It answers: "How do we create scalable growth mechanisms?"

BD operates at a structural level.

So Does BD Need Selling Skills?

Yes, a BD person needs selling skills for three reasons:

1. Credibility: If you cannot close a deal yourself, sales teams will not respect your frameworks.

2. Negotiation Competence: Strategic partnerships still require commercial negotiation, value articulation, objection handling, and deal structuring. These are selling skills.

3. Reality Check: without understanding frontline sales friction, BD designs unrealistic strategies.

But BD is not just sales alone. A BD expert should understand transactional selling and be able to close deals, but think beyond individual transactions.

In other words: sales optimizes deals while BD optimizes growth architecture.

Capability Difference Overview

The following table puts the above into perspective. What are the skills of sales people vs. marketing people:

Skill Sales Business Development Pipeline management Core Understand Objection handling Core Must know Strategic partnerships Occasional Core Market entry design Rare Core Revenue model design Rare Core Long-term positioning Limited Core

A BD expert who cannot sell is weak. And a salesperson who cannot think strategically is limited.

The strongest BD professionals started in sales (or they can sell), understand product and market deeply, think structurally about growth, can negotiate complex multi-party deals, and see beyond quarterly targets. They combine commercial instinct with strategic thinking and execution realism.

A Business Development expert must understand transactional selling deeply enough to execute and negotiate deals, but their primary responsibility is to design scalable growth structures, not to optimize individual transactions. A Business Development (BD) professional does not need to run fulfillment but he must understand it well enough to design deals that can actually be delivered.

Why BD Must Understand Fulfillment

Business Development creates growth commitments.

Every deal BD structures creates operational consequences, such as delivery timelines, production capacity, service quality expectations, cost implications, customer support load, and legal / compliance requirements.

If BD ignores fulfillment reality, you get overpromising, margin erosion, operational chaos, customer dissatisfaction, and strategic damage.

This is why BD must understand how value is delivered.

But BD Is Not Operations

BD does not run manufacturing, manage supply chain, deliver services daily, and own fulfillment KPIs. Operations owns execution.

BD must understand execution constraints.

The Right Depth of Understanding

A strong BD professional should understand capacity constraints, cost structure, delivery risks, and scalability. He should know answers to these questions:

Can we deliver this volume?

What breaks if we scale 3x?

What does fulfillment really cost?

Where are margin risks?

What failure points exist?

What SLAs are realistic?

Can this model grow?

Or is it manually intensive?

If BD doesn't understand these, it designs fantasy deals.

Where BD Often Fails

The following are common BD mistakes:

Selling custom solutions without understanding operational burden

Signing underpriced strategic partnerships

Promising features that product cannot deliver

Ignoring implementation complexity

Designing deals that kill margins

These are not sales mistakes, they are structural BD failures.

Growth Architecture View

Using again my 4-level growth structure:

Level 4 – Portfolio Strategy

Level 3 – Business Development

Level 2 – Product and Market Development

Level 1 – Innovation

Fulfillment lives between Level 2 (Product and Market Development) and Level 3 (Business Development). And operational execution lives below these two.

BD sits at the interface between strategy and operations, and that interface requires literacy in fulfillment.

Startup Business Development

This is an important point: Startup BD is not corporate alliance management.

It is survival-driven, resource-constrained, high-ambiguity, and often founder-led.

The best startup BD people are commercially aggressive, strategically selective, operationally realistic, and comfortable with rejection.

The strongest BD professionals have worked close to customers, understand delivery realities, can model operational economics, respect operational constraints, and build scalable agreements. They do not operate in a vacuum.

A Business Development professional must understand fulfillment deeply enough to structure viable, scalable, and profitable growth — even though they do not run operations themselves.

In other words, if BD cannot explain how a deal will be delivered profitably, it is not business development, it is wishful selling.

Are there books about Business Development?

I am not aware of even one single book about Business Development that that I am willing to recommend. Those "Business Development" books that I am aware of are often either sales books, strategy books, or books with vague networking advice

True BD sits between strategy, sales, partnerships, and scaling. This is why there is no single "perfect" Business Development book: because BD is interdisciplinary.

The ideal BD person reads across Strategy, Sales, Negotiation, Business models, and Scaling.

Conclusion

The confusion around business development exists because it sits between several disciplines: strategy, sales, partnerships, and operations. Once these layers are separated, the picture becomes clearer. The terms market penetration, market development, product development, and diversification describe directions of growth. They define where a company wants to expand. Business development, in contrast, is the capability that determines how that expansion can actually be executed.

Seen this way, business development is the structural bridge between strategy and execution. It translates growth intentions into workable mechanisms: partnerships, market entry structures, and scalable agreements that a company can realistically deliver. Understanding this distinction is more than a semantic exercise; it is essential for building growth that is both ambitious and sustainable.

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