Thailand's Draft Social Media KYC Rules To Provide New Options For IP Enforcement

Thailand is preparing to offer new tools for intellectual property enforcement as the Electronic Transactions Development Agency...

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Article Insights

Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, International Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

in Asia

Thailand is preparing to offer new tools for intellectual property enforcement as the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) recently released for public consultation a draft notification requiring social media platforms to verify user identities and conduct know-your-customer (KYC) checks on advertisers.

The draft Notification of the Electronic Transactions Commission on Measures to Prevent Technological Crimes for Social Media Service Providers, which is to be issued under the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes B.E. 2566 (2023), as amended in 2025, primarily aims to combat online fraud and technology-related crimes. However, its new obligations also provide IP owners with valuable tools to identify anonymous infringers.

Key Regulatory Mandates

The draft notification imposes several verification requirements on social media platforms operating in Thailand. These requirements also strengthen IP rights holders' ability to identify anonymous infringers, as platforms must:

Verify user identities through registered phone numbers and link all accounts to verifiable identities.

Conduct KYC checks on advertisers, including individuals, companies, and any third-party payers.

Perform heightened identity checks for high-risk or repeat offenders before publishing advertisements.

Promptly remove content flagged by the Anti-Technology Crime Division and prescreen advertisements for prohibited or high-risk content.

How IP Owners Can Use This Notification for Enforcement

The phone number–based verification requirement enables IP owners to work more effectively with enforcement authorities in tracing individuals or entities responsible for infringing content. The comprehensive advertiser KYC obligations, including mandatory disclosure of third-party payment sources, create a clear audit trail even when bad actors attempt to obscure their identity through intermediaries or shell accounts. This traceability is essential for pursuing damages and dismantling organized counterfeit operations.

The ETDA is now considering adjustments to the draft notification after receiving comments during the public consultation period, which ended on February 2, 2026. Following finalization and publication in the Government Gazette, covered platforms will have 180 days to achieve compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.