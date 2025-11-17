Webinar: Unlocking IP Department Superpowers: From Challenge To Opportunity - Success Stories And Best Practices From IP Leaders

- within Technology topic(s)
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Technology and Telecomms industries
Join us for an insightful webinar where we'll explore the most pressing challenges faced by IP departments today—from overwhelmed in-house teams and temporary staffing gaps to the high costs of recruitment and training.
Experienced IP leaders will openly share their experiences, challenges they have encountered, and the practical solutions they have developed to overcome them. Drawing from a rich pool of real-life cases, they provide valuable insights into managing IP departments effectively despite limited resources and evolving demands
This exchange is complemented by insights from the IP Support Service team that is specialized in supporting external clients facing similar issues. Together, we will explore how challenges can be turned into opportunities.
Whether you're part of a corporate IP team, a start-up law firm, or managing a growing IPR portfolio, this session will offer practical strategies and expert insights to help you:
- How to effectively manage the human and personnel aspects of IP departments, including handling temporary staffing gaps and balancing workloads
- Identifying and leveraging internal and external support resources to optimize team performance
- Developing a solutions-oriented mindset to adapt quickly and confidently to constantly changing challenges
- Strategies to reduce dependency on costly recruitment and training through smarter resource allocation
- Insights from real-world cases on overcoming common obstacles in IP management across different organizational contexts
This webinar is designed for IP professionals, legal operations managers, and law firm leaders looking to optimize their resources and gain more control over their IP portfolios.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to do more with less—while maintaining quality and control.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.