Webinar: Unlocking IP Department Superpowers: From Challenge To Opportunity - Success Stories And Best Practices From IP Leaders

The Dennemeyer Group offers high-quality services for the protection and management of Intellectual Property rights and is committed to being the first-choice partner for customers globally. With 60 years of experience in the industry and 20+ offices worldwide, Dennemeyer manages over three million IP rights of around 8,000 customers. Organizations with even the largest, most diverse IP portfolios turn to the Dennemeyer Group for reliable protection, administration and management of their most valuable assets. In addition to a full spectrum of IP-related legal services, Dennemeyer offers IP strategy consulting, comprehensive IP management software, IP maintenance services and cutting-edge patent search and analytics tools.

Article Insights

Dennemeyer S.A. are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in European Union

with readers working within the Technology and Telecomms industries

Join us for an insightful webinar where we'll explore the most pressing challenges faced by IP departments today—from overwhelmed in-house teams and temporary staffing gaps to the high costs of recruitment and training.

Experienced IP leaders will openly share their experiences, challenges they have encountered, and the practical solutions they have developed to overcome them. Drawing from a rich pool of real-life cases, they provide valuable insights into managing IP departments effectively despite limited resources and evolving demands

This exchange is complemented by insights from the IP Support Service team that is specialized in supporting external clients facing similar issues. Together, we will explore how challenges can be turned into opportunities.

Whether you're part of a corporate IP team, a start-up law firm, or managing a growing IPR portfolio, this session will offer practical strategies and expert insights to help you:

How to effectively manage the human and personnel aspects of IP departments, including handling temporary staffing gaps and balancing workloads

Identifying and leveraging internal and external support resources to optimize team performance

Developing a solutions-oriented mindset to adapt quickly and confidently to constantly changing challenges

Strategies to reduce dependency on costly recruitment and training through smarter resource allocation

Insights from real-world cases on overcoming common obstacles in IP management across different organizational contexts

This webinar is designed for IP professionals, legal operations managers, and law firm leaders looking to optimize their resources and gain more control over their IP portfolios.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to do more with less—while maintaining quality and control.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.