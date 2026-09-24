Asian Captive Conference 2026 Highlights How Captives Are Utilised As Businesses Navigate Risks

Kuala Lumpur, 11 September 2026 — The 8th Asian Captive Conference (ACC) 2026 yesterday brought together more than 300 risk and industry professionals from the region and beyond to explore how captive insurance is enabling businesses to refine their risk management strategy amid an uncertain and multi-faceted operating environment. The conference was co-organised by Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn. Bhd. (Labuan IBFC Inc.) and the Labuan International Insurance Association (LIIA).

The conference highlighted the growing role of captives in strengthening resilience, enhancing risk-financing control and addressing emerging risks. This growing interest was reflected in the diverse delegate profile, spanning regulators, multinational corporations, and representatives from the captive insurance ecosystem, underscoring the increasing recognition of captive insurance as a strategic risk-financing solution.

The conference opened with a welcome address by Ben Quah, CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc., who noted the growing recognition of captives as a strategic tool for managing complex risks. “A captive is no longer simply an alternative mechanism for financing predictable or difficult-to-place risks. Increasingly, it is becoming a strategic instrument that enables organisations to understand their risks more deeply, respond with greater flexibility and retain greater control over how those risks are financed,” he said.

This was followed by a keynote address by Affendi Rashdi, Director-General of the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), who highlighted the evolving role of captives in addressing increasingly complex risks and strengthening resilience. “We may not be able to eliminate volatility, but we can be better prepared for it. Volatility may be unavoidable - but vulnerability does not have to be,” he elaborated.

The conference witnessed the launch of the LIIA Women in Captive Insurance, Asia’s first dedicated industry network for women in the captive insurance sector. The initiative aims to advance female talent through mentorship, leadership development and cross-border knowledge exchange, with Affendi Rashdi, Director-General of the Labuan FSA, named as its inaugural Male Ally Champion.

The flagship panel, “Unlocking Captive Potential: Regulatory Perspectives from Asia and Emerging Markets,” comprising regulators from Labuan IBFC, Hong Kong and Singapore, reinforced the importance of closer regional engagement and continued alignment between regulators and industry stakeholders to support the sustainable growth of captive markets across Asia.

ACC 2026 also featured an industry dialogue with experts from Labuan IBFC, China and Hong Kong which highlighted the increasing relevance of captive structures for Chinese businesses expanding internationally, particularly as companies seek greater control and diversification in managing cross-border and emerging risks.

The afternoon programme explored developments in captive takaful, employee benefits captives and emerging technologies, highlighting new opportunities for organisations to enhance risk management, efficiency and tailor their risk-financing strategies beyond traditional property and casualty applications.

The conference concluded with an executive panel exploring how captives and parametric insurance can complement traditional programmes to address climate, energy transition and other emerging risks, providing greater flexibility and resilience in risk financing.

Annie Undikai, Chairwoman of LIIA, delivered the closing remarks and underscored the importance of people and collaboration in shaping a stronger captive insurance industry. “Capital builds captives, but people, ideas, and relationships shape the future of captive insurance,” she commented.

The 8th Asian Captive Conference reaffirmed the importance of continued regulatory dialogue, industry collaboration and innovation in strengthening Asia’s captive insurance ecosystem. As organisations face increasingly interconnected and unpredictable risks, captives are emerging as an increasingly strategic tool for building resilience and developing more responsive and sustainable risk-financing strategies.