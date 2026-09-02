Iraq’s New Health Insurance System

As part of ongoing efforts to modernize Iraq’s healthcare infrastructure and enhance social protection, the government has recently implemented a new health insurance system for employees covered under the Social Security Department.

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As part of ongoing efforts to modernize Iraq’s healthcare infrastructure and enhance social protection, the government has recently implemented a new health insurance system for employees covered under the Social Security Department. This system represents a major legislative and operational advancement, providing insured workers with a health insurance card granting access to a structured range of medical services.

Definition of Health Insurance

Health insurance is a legal and financial arrangement designed to ensure access to essential healthcare without subjecting employees to excessive out-of-pocket costs. Under this system, coverage includes general and specialist medical consultations, surgical procedures, laboratory and radiology services, prescription medications, and personal accident and death coverage.

Except for cosmetic surgeries, eye procedures, and dental treatments

Coverage is regulated by an annual ceiling tailored to meet realistic medical needs.

Objectives of the New Health Insurance System

The system seeks to fulfill several strategic objectives:

Ensure equitable access to healthcare for all insured workers Mitigate the financial burden of medical treatments Reduce disparities in medical service accessibility Encourage participation of the insurance sector in public health Strengthen social stability and productivity through health protection

Annual Coverage Breakdown Per Worker

Service Annual Coverage Limit Surgeries 5,500,000 IQD Doctor Visits 300,000 IQD Labs & Imaging 400,000 IQD Medications 300,000 IQD Accidents & Death 3,000,000 IQD

These ceilings are based on actuarial analysis to balance cost and health demands.

How to Use the Health Insurance Card (Inside Network)

Visit an accredited hospital or clinic Present the health card and official ID Report to the on-site insurance desk Complete the insurance form and undergo physician examination If required, proceed with lab tests and return with results Receive a prescription based on diagnosis Collect medications from the approved pharmacy A 10% co-payment is required for consultations, tests, and medications Non-covered services will be communicated in advance

Submitting a Reimbursement Claim (Outside Network)

If treatment occurs outside the network, the insured must submit:

Proof of ongoing employment

Insurance card + national ID

Medical diagnosis and referral documents

Lab/imaging results and prescription details

Signed and stamped bills from service providers

Claims are reviewed and eligible costs are reimbursed within policy limits.

Conclusion on Iraq’s New Health Insurance System

The launch of Iraq’s new health insurance system signifies a major milestone in public welfare policy. It empowers workers, eases their financial strain, and ensures dignified access to healthcare. At Salt & Associates, we urge employers and legal entities to engage with this reform, support worker awareness, and uphold the rights of every insured individual in the evolving Iraqi labor landscape.

FAQ About Iraq’s New Health Insurance System

Who is covered by Iraq’s new health insurance system?

The system covers employees registered with and insured under Iraq’s Social Security Department.

What services are included in the health insurance coverage?

Covered services include general and specialist consultations, surgical procedures, laboratory tests, radiology and imaging services, prescription medications, and personal accident and death benefits.

Which medical services are excluded?

Cosmetic surgeries, eye procedures, and dental treatments are generally excluded from coverage.

What is the annual coverage limit for surgeries?

Each insured worker is entitled to surgical coverage of up to IQD 5,500,000 per year.

How much coverage is available for doctor visits?

The annual coverage limit for medical consultations and doctor visits is IQD 300,000 per insured worker.

What is the annual limit for laboratory tests and imaging?

Laboratory tests, radiology, and other imaging services are covered up to IQD 400,000 per year.

How much medication coverage is provided?

Prescription medications are covered up to an annual limit of IQD 300,000.

What coverage is available for accidents and death?

The system provides personal accident and death coverage of up to IQD 3,000,000 per insured worker.

Is the insured employee required to pay part of the treatment cost?

Yes. A 10% co-payment applies to consultations, laboratory tests, imaging services, and medications received within the approved healthcare network.

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