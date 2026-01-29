Non-Disclosure Of Pre-Existing Medical Conditions In UAE Insurance: Legal And Practical Consequences

Insurance contracts in the United Arab Emirates are governed by the principle of utmost good faith. This principle places a heightened duty on policyholders to disclose material facts, particularly in relation to their medical history. Failure to disclose pre-existing medical conditions at the application stage, or during the policy term, can have significant legal and financial consequences under UAE law.

The duty of disclosure under UAE law

Under UAE law, insurance contracts must be performed in good faith. This obligation requires an insured to provide accurate and complete information regarding material facts that may affect an insurer's assessment of risk. Medical history is a central component of this assessment, directly influencing both the insurer's decision to underwrite the risk and the premium charged.

Articles 1032 and 1033 of the UAE Civil Code grant insurers the right to cancel an insurance policy or amend its terms where the insured has made a misstatement or concealed facts that would have influenced the insurer's evaluation of the risk or the contract price. The duty of disclosure extends to all facts that could reasonably lead an insurer to decline coverage or impose different terms.

Importantly, the obligation does not end once the policy is issued. Policyholders are required to notify insurers of any changes occurring during the policy period that increase the level of insured risk. Where such changes are not disclosed, insurers may refuse coverage for losses linked to the increased risk, subject to establishing the existence of misrepresentation or concealment.

Consequences of non-disclosure

Non-disclosure of pre-existing medical conditions is treated seriously in the UAE insurance framework. Where concealment is intentional or amounts to bad faith, insurers may void the insurance contract entirely. Claims may be rejected, particularly where the undisclosed condition is connected to the insured event.

Even in cases where non-disclosure is unintentional, insurers may still seek to cancel the policy or retrospectively adjust premiums to reflect the true risk profile. In circumstances involving deliberate concealment, the conduct may amount to insurance fraud, resulting in the loss of contractual benefits and potential legal exposure.

UAE courts and insurance practice consistently regard the concealment of a prior medical condition, where disclosure was required, as a material breach of the insured's obligations, given the direct impact such information has on underwriting decisions.

Practical considerations for policyholders

Policyholders should approach insurance applications with particular care and treat medical disclosure questions as matters of legal significance rather than administrative formalities. Full and accurate disclosure of all requested medical information is essential. Equally, insurers should be informed of any developments during the policy term that may increase risk exposure.

From a risk management perspective, transparency at the outset is often the most effective way to preserve coverage and avoid disputes at the claims stage.

Conclusion

The consequences of failing to disclose pre-existing medical conditions can be severe, potentially undermining the very purpose of insurance coverage. Adhering to the principle of utmost good faith through full and accurate disclosure remains the most reliable means of safeguarding policyholders' rights and ensuring enforceable coverage under UAE law.

