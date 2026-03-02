Insurance Clauses In Commercial Contracts: What Ethiopian Businesses Should Require From Suppliers, Contractors, And Tenants

Insurance provisions in commercial contracts are often copied from templates with little attention to local doctrine or claim mechanics. In Ethiopia, the 1960 Commercial Code's insurance rules make several "fine print" issues outcome-determinative. This article translates those doctrinal anchors into practical drafting guidance.

1. Introduction

Commercial parties use insurance clauses to manage losses that would otherwise be litigated under indemnity, warranty, and breach doctrines. But insurance is not merely "a source of money." It is a separate contract with its own validity and performance conditions, and in Ethiopia those conditions are structured in the Commercial Code (1960) insurance provisions. A drafter who ignores these rules risks a contract that appears risk-transferring on paper but collapses at claim time.

Two realities drive the drafting strategy. First, an insurance promise is only as good as the policy's risk specification — the insurer guarantees the beneficiary against the risks specified in the policy. Second, claim recoverability often turns on compliance with procedural duties (disclosure at placement and timely notice after occurrence). A commercial contract should therefore require not only "insurance," but the type, minimum content of coverage, and the evidence and conduct needed to keep coverage collectible.

2. Doctrinal Anchors from the 1960 Commercial Code

2.1 Risk Specification and Policy Particulars

The Code expects the policy to state key particulars, including the nature of the risks insured (Art. 658). This matters because "coverage disputes" are typically disputes about whether the occurrence fits the insured risk. Contract drafters should not assume generic labels ("all risks," "comprehensive") do the work; they should require coverage for identified perils and operations tied to the counterparty's performance.

2.2 Disclosure and Claim-Stage Notice as Collectability Conditions

At placement, the beneficiary must state exactly the circumstances within his knowledge likely to help the insurer fully appreciate the risk (Art. 667). At claim stage, the beneficiary must inform the insurer of an occurrence likely to trigger liability as soon as he knows of it, and in any event within five days (unless prevented by force majeure); this period cannot be contractually shortened (Art. 670).

Good insurance clauses therefore impose mirrored duties between contract parties: prompt notice to the other party, document preservation, and claims cooperation, so that no one's inaction prejudices recovery.

2.3 Valuation Discipline: Cap, Underinsurance, Overinsurance

For property/object insurance, the Code frames insurance as compensation capped at the value of the object on the day of the occurrence (Art. 678). Underinsurance produces proportional loss-sharing: if the object value exceeds the insured amount at the time of occurrence, the insured is treated as his own insurer for the difference (Art. 679). Overinsurance is treated more severely if fraud is present; absent fraud, the policy remains but only up to actual value (Art. 680).

2.4 Limitation Risk: Two Years

Any claim arising out of an insurance contract is barred after two years from the occurrence, and the limitation period cannot be shortened by agreement (Art. 674). Contract clauses should prevent commercial parties from "negotiating themselves past" limitation — for example, by allowing endless internal discussions without escalation.

3. What to Require from Suppliers and Service Providers

In supply and services contracts, the principal risks are third-party claims, property damage during delivery/installation, and professional error. A robust clause usually requires:

Commercial General Liability (CGL) covering bodily injury and property damage arising from operations, with the buyer named as an additional insured.

covering bodily injury and property damage arising from operations, with the buyer named as an additional insured. Product liability / recall (where risk profile warrants) for manufacturers/distributors of higher-risk goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, or machinery.

(where risk profile warrants) for manufacturers/distributors of higher-risk goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, or machinery. Transit/cargo insurance if goods move under seller's control, with the buyer as loss payee and prompt claims cooperation duties tied to the five-day notice discipline.

if goods move under seller's control, with the buyer as loss payee and prompt claims cooperation duties tied to the five-day notice discipline. Evidence package: not just a certificate. Require endorsements naming the buyer as additional insured/loss payee and key policy schedules showing limits, deductibles, and insured risks.

4. What to Require from Contractors

Construction and installation contracts concentrate risk: high-value property exposure, injuries, subcontractor chains, and defects that surface after completion. Minimum requirements typically include:

Contractors' All Risks / Erection All Risks (CAR/EAR) with the employer as named insured or co-insured.

with the employer as named insured or co-insured. Third-party liability (CGL) for on-site operations, with additional insured status for the employer.

for on-site operations, with additional insured status for the employer. Workers' injury coverage and a requirement that subcontractors maintain the same.

and a requirement that subcontractors maintain the same. Professional indemnity where the contractor performs design, engineering, or supervision.

where the contractor performs design, engineering, or supervision. Subcontractor flow-down: the contractor must bind subcontractors to identical insurance obligations.

5. What to Require from Tenants

Leases bundle property risk, public liability risk, and business interruption. A landlord should usually require:

Tenant liability insurance for bodily injury and property damage arising from occupancy, naming the landlord as additional insured.

for bodily injury and property damage arising from occupancy, naming the landlord as additional insured. Tenant contents/property insurance for the tenant's own equipment and stock.

for the tenant's own equipment and stock. Fit-out and alterations insurance where tenants build or modify premises.

where tenants build or modify premises. Fire and named-perils alignment, clearly allocating who insures the building versus improvements versus contents.

6. Common Drafting Must-Haves Across All Counterparty Types

Minimum limits and deductibles: Specify limits per occurrence and aggregate, and state who pays deductibles. Without this, counterparties can satisfy "insurance" formally but shift deductible risk back to you in practice.

Cancellation / non-renewal: Require advance written notice of cancellation and an obligation to maintain coverage through the contract term plus a tail for completed operations.

Additional insured, loss payee, and waiver of subrogation: These are the core risk-transfer mechanics. Additional insured status extends liability coverage to you; loss payee status controls payment on property claims.

Right to audit and obtain the policy: Do not rely solely on certificates. Require the right to request policy copies, because the Code makes policy particulars and insured risks central to enforceability.

Alignment with limitation periods: Build escalation timelines that do not outlive the two-year insurance claim limitation window.

7. Conclusion

In Ethiopian commercial contracting, insurance clauses should be drafted with the Commercial Code's insurance mechanics in mind. Coverage must match specified risks; collectability depends on disclosure and strict notice; and valuation rules can reassign loss through underinsurance proportionality or overinsurance complications. A sophisticated clause converts risk allocation from aspiration into recoverable money.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.