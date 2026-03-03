Restructuring A Strategic Champion

For decades, JSW has been a symbol of industrial strength and the backbone of the European coal market. As the largest producer of coking coal in the EU...

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

Article Insights

GGI Global Alliance are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Government, Public Sector and International Law topic(s)

in European Union

From market leader to crisis

For decades, JSW has been a symbol of industrial strength and the backbone of the European coal market. As the largest producer of coking coal in the EU, JSW has supplied steelmakers across the continent. Yet this strategic position has not shielded the company from mounting economic pressures in recent years.

The turning point came in 2024, when JSW reported a record net loss of nearly PLN 7.3 billion, its worst performance since being listed in 2011. In 2025, the company's financial woes continued. These mounting losses have pushed JSW to the brink of a structural crisis. According to government estimates, the company may need as much as PLN 3 billion in liquidity support to remain operational beyond 2026.

Restructuring under pressure

In response, JSW's management unveiled plans for a comprehensive restructuring process. The programme is designed to stabilise finances, protect liquidity, and reposition the company for sustainable operations in a challenging market.

Key components of the restructuring include deeper cost optimisation, tighter investment prioritisation, and organisational changes aimed at reducing fixed expenses. Discussions with trade unions are underway, but progress is uneven: recent negotiations over temporary limits on labour costs have stalled, highlighting the tension between financial necessity and social expectations in the region.

JSW is also pursuing external financing through commercial loans and potential support from state-backed funds, while cutting non-essential capital expenditures and exploring asset sales. At the operational level, voluntary redundancy schemes and the phasing out of some employment guarantees are expected to reduce payroll burdens over time.

Test case for Polish industry

Looking forward, several scenarios are possible. In an optimistic version, these measures succeed in stabilising JSW's balance sheet, allowing it to ride out the downturn and gradually rebuild. A more moderate outcome sees a prolonged restructuring phase, with continued state involvement and careful cost discipline keeping the company solvent and leaner. In the most adverse scenario, stalemates in labour talks and insufficient external funding could deepen the crisis, raising concerns about possible insolvency or forced structural changes under external oversight.

Ultimately, JSW's restructuring will be a litmus test for how Poland manages legacy industrial assets in an era marked by energy transition, volatile commodity markets, and socio-economic demands. Whether the company emerges stronger or faces a more turbulent path remains one of the most closely watched stories in the region's industrial landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.