Building A Cleaner World – The Evolution Of Waste Management Practices In India

Our paper sets out an overview of the waste management landscape in India – capturing the regulatory framework, analysing the recent updates and industry developments, and tracing the growth of the waste management sector.

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

Article Insights

Anuja Tiwari’s articles from AZB & Partners are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Construction & Engineering industries AZB & Partners are most popular: within International Law, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Consumer Protection topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel

Preface

India is viewed as a front-runner in the list of developing nations at the global stage. India's lead on the global stage can be attributed to rapid increase in the population coupled with the Government of India's (GoI) focus on development across all sectors. However, Indian economy's stride towards development has also significantly increased the quantum of waste that is being generated.

This white paper explores the evolution of India's waste management framework amidst rapid industrial and economic growth and increasing waste generation. It examines key legislations, with a special focus on the 'Extended Producer Responsibility' mechanism. We analyze the roles of stakeholders, challenges in implementation, and provide recommendations for enhancing the current system to foster a circular economy and sustainable development.

LEGISLATIVE AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS 2025

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change ( MoEF ) notified the Draft Guidelines for Storage and Handling of Waste Solar Photo-Voltaic Modules or Panels or Cells under EWM Rules on June 4, 2025, to provide technical guidance for safe transport, handling and storage of waste generated from solar photo-voltaic panels, modules or cells and their related components.

) notified the Draft Guidelines for Storage and Handling of Waste Solar Photo-Voltaic Modules or Panels or Cells under EWM Rules on June 4, 2025, to provide technical guidance for safe transport, handling and storage of waste generated from solar photo-voltaic panels, modules or cells and their related components. The MoEF notified the Battery Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2025 on February 24, 2025. The amendment introduces digital product labelling requirements and clarifies extended producer responsibility ( EPR ) obligations for battery producers to facilitate efficient collection and recycling of end-of-life batteries.

) obligations for battery producers to facilitate efficient collection and recycling of end-of-life batteries. The MoEF notified the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2025 on January 23, 2025, which inter-alia provides marking or labelling requirements on plastic bags for producers, importers or brand owners.

Proposed amendment to the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 by notifying the Draft Plastic Waste Management (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025 on June 3, 2025, to strengthen EPR compliance for plastic packaging.

Introduction of Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025; making producers responsible for environmentally sound disposal and management of construction and demolition waste in the country and inter-alia introduces EPR and environmental compensation mandates.

Introduction of Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025 which encourage recycling and reuse of vehicle components and material, effective from April 1, 2025.

The MoEF notified the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendments Rules, 2025 on July 1, 2025. These rules inter-alia introduce a comprehensive EPR framework for scrap and products made from non-ferrous metals (aluminum, copper, zinc and their alloys). These rules will become effective on April 1, 2026.

The MoEF notified the Environment Protection (Management of Contaminated Sites) Rules, 2025, establishing a structured process for identifying, assessing and remediating contaminated sites.

CPCB issued draft Guidelines on Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Incineration- Based Waste to Energy Plants with an aim to facilitate compliance by waste to energy facilities with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 while advancing environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable waste processing practices.

Introduction

The functions and processes necessary to manage the entire life cycle of waste, from its inception until its disposal is referred to as waste management. It includes a wide range of activities, including the collection, transportation, processing, disposal, control and oversight of waste. The objective is to ensure that waste is managed in an environmentally responsible manner, minimizing harm to both human health and ecosystems.

Annually, India generates 62 million tons of waste which is expected to rise to 165 million tons by 2030.1 As a result of rapid economic growth, the volume of waste generated has surged, prompting the establishment of regulations to govern waste management practices in India.

The MoEF is the parent ministry which controls all issues pertaining to environment including waste management in India. Under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 (Air Act) and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 (Water Act), the GoI has formed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)2 and State Pollution Control Boards of relevant states (SPCB)3. The CPCB and the SPCBs provide technical services to the MoEF for implementing the waste management framework in India.

The legal framework governing waste management in India is based on fundamental principles such as sustainable development, precautionary principle, and the polluter pays principle. These foundational ideas compel municipal administrations, businesses and the general public to act responsibly towards the environment, including rectifying any damage they may cause.

The primary legislation that governs waste management in India is the Environment Protection Act, 1986 (EPA), which gives power to the GoI to regulate all forms of waste in different regions of India. The waste management framework in India has been categorized based on the type of waste generated, which includes solid waste, e-waste, battery waste, hazardous waste etc.

One of the most significant concepts enshrined in India's waste management framework is the concept of EPR – where the responsibility of producers extends beyond the sale of a product and includes proper disposal at the end of the product's life cycle. The mechanism of EPR under the waste management framework imposes annual waste management targets on obligated entities, requiring them to collect, recycle, and properly dispose the waste.

This white paper analyzes the major provisions of the key legislations concerning waste in India, with a particular emphasis on EPR. It serves as a critical examination of the legal obligations relevant to companies and enterprises involved in industries that generate waste. Given the extensive array of legislation governing waste management, this paper covers only a selection of the significant laws for selected waste streams such as e-waste, plastic waste battery waste, and construction waste.

Please continue to read the details at – White Paper on Waste Management in India (January 2026)

Footnotes

1. https://www.trade.gov/market-intelligence/india-solid-waste-management

2. Section 4 of the Air Act and Water Act.

3. Section 4 of the Air Act and Water Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.