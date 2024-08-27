JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

MoEFCC published a draft notification for seeking public comments on the proposed Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2024. The rules are proposed to come into force from April 1, 2025. 'Producer' under the proposed rules is defined as a waste generator registered on a portal for a building and building complex project having built-up area of 20,000 (twenty thousand) square meters and above. The proposed rules define a 'waste generator' as an occupier of the project having full control over the construction or reconstruction or demolition activity resulting in generation of waste. The proposed rules prescribe separate obligation on producer and waste generator. The waste generator is required to collect and segregate waste to facilitate reuse and recycling of materials while taking measures for recycling, prevention of air pollution, littering etc. In respect of waste generators which are categorised as producers, the proposed rules provide that in addition to the obligation of a waste generator, such producers will register on the portal developed by CPCB. The rules propose to have Extended Producer Responsibility ("EPR") on a producer to manage Construction and Demolition Waste ("C&D Waste"). The proposed rules prescribe the recycling targets to be fulfilled by the producer for compliance of its EPR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.