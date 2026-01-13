Attorney Client Privilege - Supreme Court Holds In House Counsel Are Not Entitled To Privilege: In Re: Summoning Advocates Who Give Legal Opinion Or Represent Parties During Investigation Of Cases And Related Issues*

In-house counsel employed by corporations are not entitled to attorney-client privilege due to their employment status and lack of professional independence, says the Supreme Court

Background

The General Counsel Association of India intervened in a suo motu writ petition concerning the circumstances under which investigating agencies may summon advocates who provide legal opinions or represent parties during investigations. The Association prayed that attorney-client privilege should also extend to in-house counsel.

Decision

Amongst other findings on the scope of legal privilege, the Court held:

In-house counsel do not qualify as "Advocates" under §132 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (Evidence Act). Their role as employees compromises independence, making them subject to corporate strategies and obligations. However, privilege will still apply to communications between the in-house counsel and external legal counsel.

Conclusion

The decision clarifies that attorney-client privilege requires independence from the client, which the Supreme Court says is absent in an employment relationship. In-house counsel are economically dependent on their employer and aligned with business interests, excluding them from this privilege, although there is still some narrow protection for employer-to-advisor communications.

Footnote

* 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2320.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.