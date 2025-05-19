Writ Maintainable To Safeguard Existing Right

Counselence is a boutique corporate law firm established to provide innovative, industry-focused expert advice on a wide range of legal and regulatory challenges faced by organizations. Counselence was set up by Biju Varghese and Padmanabhan Ananth who have three decades of experience with international law firms and multinational companies. ‘Counselence’ represents ‘excellence in legal counsel’. We strive to achieve excellence in providing timely, quality and cost-effective counsel. Our clients include mid- and large-sized technology companies, national industry associations, inter-governmental organizations, pharmaceutical, and financial services companies to whom we deliver cutting-edge advice on an array of matters pertaining to commercial contracts, corporate advisory, labour and employment laws, real estate advisory, regulatory compliances and dispute resolution.
The Allahabad High Court in Jai Prakash Associates Ltd. v. State
of U.P., held that the writ jurisdiction can be invoked to
safeguard existing rights and not for seeking to establish any new
right. However, such jurisdiction may be resorted to where the
controversy involves a public law element and challenges executive
fiat rights on the grounds of being illegal, arbitrary and
disproportionate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.