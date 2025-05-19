ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Writ Maintainable To Safeguard Existing Right

India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
The Allahabad High Court in Jai Prakash Associates Ltd. v. State of U.P., held that the writ jurisdiction can be invoked to safeguard existing rights and not for seeking to establish any new right. However, such jurisdiction may be resorted to where the controversy involves a public law element and challenges executive fiat rights on the grounds of being illegal, arbitrary and disproportionate.

