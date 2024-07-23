ARTICLE
23 July 2024

LUPIN Inhaler Now A 3D Mark; Three Colour Combinations Also Registered As TMs

AA
Anand & Anand

Contributor

Anand & Anand logo
Key practice areas: IP, Patent, Trademarks, Copyright, Litigation, data protection; healthcare & pharmaceuticals; licensing & franchising; technology, media and telecommunications; customs, white-collar crime About Us: Anand and Anand is a pre-eminent full-service Intellectual Property law firm based in New Delhi, India. Founded in 1923, the firm works with leading businesses, brands, institutions, and personalities across the globe for their intellectual property needs. The firm offers full range of legal services for acquisition, commercialization, building of IP portfolios and enforcement of intellectual property rights in the areas of patents, designs, trademark, copyrights, trade secrets, domain names, geographical indications, data privacy, and more. Ranked highly on leading benchmarking tables, the firm has been instrumental in paving the way for a stronger IP regime in India and is committed to pushing the envelope when it comes to change in substantive and procedural law, and helping clients monetize
Explore
The colour combinations of multi-dose inhaler of global pharma major Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA are now registered as trademarks in India. The inhaler's shape has also been registered...
India Intellectual Property
Photo of Safir Anand
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The colour combinations of multi-dose inhaler of global pharma major Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA are now registered as trademarks in India. The inhaler's shape has also been registered as 3D shape mark.

Team Anand and Anand led by Safir Anand obtained the TM declarations.

Registered as colour marks are three colour combinations for the actuator of the inhaler and its cap – Grey (on actuator) with Olive green (on cap); Grey (on actuator) with Pink (on cap); and Grey (on actuator) with Pantone Brown (on cap).

1496622a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Safir Anand
Safir Anand
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More