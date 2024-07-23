LUPIN Inhaler Now A 3D Mark; Three Colour Combinations Also Registered As TMs

The colour combinations of multi-dose inhaler of global pharma major Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA are now registered as trademarks in India. The inhaler's shape has also been registered as 3D shape mark.

Team Anand and Anand led by Safir Anand obtained the TM declarations.

Registered as colour marks are three colour combinations for the actuator of the inhaler and its cap – Grey (on actuator) with Olive green (on cap); Grey (on actuator) with Pink (on cap); and Grey (on actuator) with Pantone Brown (on cap).

