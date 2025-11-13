Draft Telecommunications Rules On Authorisation For Telecommunication Services

The Department of Telecommunications, in September 2025, released 3 (three) sets of draft rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 ("Telecom Act") namely …

The Department of Telecommunications, in September 2025, released 3 (three) sets of draft rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 ("Telecom Act") namely the Draft Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Main Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2025 ("Main Services Rules"), the Draft Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Miscellaneous Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2025 ("Miscellaneous Services Rules"), and the Draft Telecommunications (Authorisation for Captive Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2025 ("Captive Services Rules") (collectively referred to as "Draft Authorisation Rules"). These Draft Authorisation Rules replace the long-standing licensing framework under the Telegraph Act 1885, with a unified authorisation regime. However, the Draft Authorisation Rules do not override any actions taken under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, such as the granting of licenses, registrations, or permissions. Such actions will continue to be governed by the provisions of the Telecom Act.

Unlike the detailed unified license agreements, the new authorisation will be a single-page document referencing the relevant rules. The Draft Authorisation Rules set category-specific provisions while also covering common eligibility, financial, technical, and national security requirements.

