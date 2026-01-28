Tiger Global After GAAR Treaty Shopping Tax Residency Certificates And What Investors Must Show

For more than two decades, offshore holding structures using Mauritius and other treaty jurisdictions have been a staple of foreign investment into India, particularly for venture and private equity funds. The Supreme Court's 15 January 2026 decision in the Tiger Global-Flipkart case marks a decisive shift in how far those structures can be relied on to shield capital gains from Indian tax. By upholding the revenue's application of the General Anti Avoidance Rules (GAAR), denying India-Mauritius treaty protection and treating tax residency certificates as only a starting point, the Court has signaled that substance over form is now the dominant lens for assessing treaty claims.

From AAR to the Supreme Court

How the AAR put GAAR at the Centre

Tiger Global's funds invested into Flipkart through Mauritius incorporated entities that claimed capital gains exemption under Article 13(4) of the India-Mauritius double taxation avoidance agreement when they exited as part of Walmart's acquisition. While the Mauritius entities sought the certainty of an advance ruling, the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) determined that the arrangement constituted an "impermissible avoidance arrangement" as defined in GAAR and was created to avoid Indian tax. The AAR emphasized that the Mauritius vehicles had no real commercial purpose beyond holding Flipkart shares, that key investment and exit decisions were taken by the US fund manager, and that the entities lacked independent "head and brain" in Mauritius.

Delhi High Court's intervention and Supreme Court's reversal

Tiger Global successfully challenged the AAR before the Delhi High Court, which quashed the ruling on the basis that investments made before 1 April 2017 were grandfathered under the amended India-Mauritius treaty and that GAAR could not be retroactively invoked to deny those benefits. The High Court treated valid Mauritius tax residency certificates as strong evidence of treaty entitlement and noted that tax efficient structuring per se did not arrange abusive. On appeal by the revenue, however, the Supreme Court has now reversed the High Court, reinstated the denial of treaty relief and held that capital gains on the Flipkart exit are taxable in India. This judgement confirms that GAAR can disregard or alter the arrangement regardless of whether it has existed prior to either the GAAR effective date or amended treaty effective date as long as the actual taxable transaction occurs when GAAR is in place.

GAAR prevails and TRC is not a shield (Key Holdings)

GAAR can override treaty and dilute grandfathering

A central holding is the Court's reading of Section 90(2A) of the Income tax Act, which it interprets as permitting GAAR to override treaty benefits where an arrangement is found to be an "impermissible avoidance arrangement", notwithstanding the general rule that taxpayers may choose the more beneficial of domestic law or treaty. Commentators note that the grandfathered clause contained within the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Mauritius isn't absolute; hence, there may still be a denial of capital gains tax exemption where GAAR is applicable to exits made post commencement of GAAR, even with respect to investments prior to April 1st, 2017. The ruling thus narrows the protective comfort many investors believed they enjoyed by virtue of grandfathering clauses, especially where structures were set up shortly before the treaty change primarily for tax reasons.

TRC is necessary but not sufficient

The Court also addressed the use of tax residency certificates. The ruling supports the idea that a tax residency certificate (TRC) serves as the first step needed to claim treaty benefits. However, a TRC does not conclusively prove that an individual is entitled to claim benefits from a treaty if there are other indicators of treaty abuse or commercial substance issues. The Court expressly supports a look through, substance over form analysis under which tax authorities may examine whether the entity in the treaty jurisdiction has independent "head and brain", real decision-making authority, office and personnel, and activity beyond holding a single Indian investment for the benefit of upstream investors. In effect, the message is that a TRC combined with a letterbox company will not withstand GAAR scrutiny.

What facts sank Tiger Global's structure (Substance over form)

Control, "head and brain", and conduit entities

The Supreme Court's fact finding is instructive for deal planners. It notes that strategic decisions about the Flipkart investment including acquisition, follow on rounds and exit timing were taken by a US based investment committee and fund manager, with Mauritius based directors largely deferring to upstream instructions. The companies based in Mauritius had an insignificant local presence, lacked any separate banking facilities, and showed no proof that the company's board ever discussed the investment at the board level more than just executing decisions made in another forum. On this basis, the Court characterized the Mauritius entities as mere conduits or "see through" holding companies established primarily to obtain treaty benefits, rather than genuine investors with their own commercial rationale.

Commercial rationale and timing

The Court also looked closely at the commercial rationale and timing of the structure. It noted that the Mauritius entities were merely a collection of single asset business operations which had the effect of providing no increased level of diversification from an investment standpoint, that they were set up against the backdrop of impending changes to the India-Mauritius treaty, and that the exit occurred squarely within the GAAR period. All these factors together led the Court to conclude that tax minimization was the primary, if not sole, purpose of the arrangement, satisfying statutory indicators of an "impermissible avoidance arrangement" such as lack of commercial substance and misuse of treaty provisions. This takeaway from the ruling could have significant consequences for any fund that, prior to the signing of the amendment to the India-Mauritius treaty, had established a similar structure with a very swift method of incorporation or formation and used those structures without sufficient documentation of the true independent business rationale for their choice of jurisdiction or layers of investment.

What investors and deal lawyers must change (Practical implications)

Designing holding structures with demonstrable substance

For private equity, venture funds and other offshore investors, the most immediate implication is that holding structures must now be designed, operated and documented with demonstrable substance, not just formal compliance. Substance in this sense goes beyond a registered office or nominee directors. It includes local directors who exercise real decision making authority, board processes that show independent judgment, local banking and treasury functions, and some diversity of investment activity in the jurisdiction. Investors should work on the assumption that Indian tax authorities, and ultimately courts, will apply a "head and brain" test asking where key mind and management truly reside and that structures where all material calls are made in New York, London or Singapore but routed through Mauritius on paper will be treated as conduits.

Funds will also need to reevaluate their choice of jurisdiction for new India focused vehicles. While Mauritius and Singapore remain treaty partners, the Tiger Global ruling narrows the gap between them and non-treaty jurisdictions by elevating GAAR and substance tests. Jurisdictional decisions will therefore be driven more by where a fund can credibly house senior investment personnel, treasury and governance infrastructure than by headline treaty clauses alone.

Documentation, diligence and board processes around exits

At the level of individual transactions, the ruling will influence how exits are diligenced, documented and approved. On the buyer side, acquirers of Indian assets from offshore vehicles may need more granular due diligence on the seller's historic governance, control and tax positions, as GAAR driven reassessments can affect pricing, indemnity structures and escrow arrangements. There may be a move to include additional and more specific representations on treaty eligibility, commercial substance and the absence of arrangements designed to avoid taxation (impermissible avoidance arrangements) backed by specific tax indemnities that explicitly address GAAR exposure.

The seller's side will require the portfolio/funds Board(s) to produce contemporaneous records, board minutes, investment memos, jurisdictional analyses, commercial reasons for choosing various structures other than taxes, for example, investor expectations, Regulatory Access, cost of capital, Co-Investment Mechanisms. Internal governance around exit timing and route selection will need to factor in GAAR risk explicitly, including the possibility that apparently grandfathered structures may still face challenge. Investors may also wish to review communications with limited partners and regulators to ensure that disclosures about structure, residence and tax strategy are consistent with the substance narrative they would rely on if scrutinized.

How exit valuations, documentation and timelines will change after Tiger Global

Exit valuations and risk pricing

The ruling in Tiger Global will impact the design of structures, as well as how exits are priced and negotiated in practice. It is already widely acknowledged that late stage valuations, pricing in the context of secondary sales and the dynamics of pricing and negotiations will now place a greater emphasis on the risk of not obtaining treaty relief due to a lack of real economic substance or the presence of GAAR indicators when structuring transactions. Investors who previously assumed a near automatic treaty exemption for offshore share transfers routed through Mauritius or similar jurisdictions will have to adjust models to account for potential Indian capital gains tax, interest and penalties as a realistic, if not inevitable, outcome in some cases.

Realizing a high value exit will require an understanding of how the potential for Indian taxes on such gains will impact the overall purchase price and net proceeds modeling, particularly where pre-IPO or strategic buyers are acquiring significant stakes from offshore funds or substantial investments. Where treaty entitlement is robust and substance can be clearly demonstrated, parties may still be willing to assume that Indian tax risk is low, but Tiger Global makes it much harder to treat historic Mauritius or Singapore structures as risk free purely because they predate 2017. This means that sellers will often experience a reduction in the net value of their transactions in cases where there is a demand for the inclusion of tax impact on grossed-up obligations by purchasers and when sellers receive reduced valuations in favor of purchasing parties assuming part of the seller's GAAR exposure.

In the venture and growth equity space, industry reporting already indicates that investors expect "Tiger Global risk" to show up as tighter valuations, larger holdbacks and enhanced tax related terms in late-stage term sheets. For founders and early employees participating in secondary sales alongside funds, this may translate the pricing of these secondary sales will reflect a more conservative position until the structures and substance of these transactions can be clarified or changed for future rounds. In the long run, as the funds move to better substantiated holding structures and continue to build a track record of sustainable and consistent substance, the value gap between treaty / non-treaty routes will continue to narrow, but in the short to medium term will reflect uncertainty resulting from lack of substantiation.

Deal documentation (DD, reps, indemnities and conditions)

This judgment also influences how share purchase agreements and related documents are prepared. From a due diligence standpoint, acquiring companies are likely to perform a much more detailed review of the historic governance and tax residence of the seller. Acquiring companies may examine items such as board meeting minutes and investment committee charters, identify locations for key personnel, determine where the seller banks and review any past positions taken by the seller with tax authorities in India. Traditional "form only" due diligence that looks mainly at corporate records in the treaty jurisdiction will be insufficient. Buyers will want a coherent narrative that would stand up if the tax department alleged that the structure lacked commercial substance.

As a result, representations, warranties and indemnities will be impacted. More specific representations regarding treaty eligibility, lack of impermissible avoidance arrangements, and real management/decision-making in the claimed jurisdiction are likely to be included in the Agreements. Tax indemnities may be drafted expressly to cover GAAR driven reassessments and denials of treaty benefits, with detailed provisions on who bears tax, interest and penalties, and how disputes with the tax authorities are to be controlled. In large exit transactions, sellers (or Acquirer Parties) will often require the use of escrow arrangements and/or deferred consideration mechanisms which are connected to the outcomes of tax disputes to align their economic exposure with the risk of a potential Tiger Global style challenge.

Closing conditions may also evolve. Buyers could seek conditions precedent relating to disclosure of pending or threatened tax proceedings, delivery of robust evidence of foreign substance, or even preclearance in the form of advance rulings or opinions in qualified cases though Tiger Global itself illustrates the limits of relying solely on the AAR route for comfort. Where such conditions are not feasible, parties may use conditions subsequent combined with enhanced indemnity and escrow protection instead, effectively spreading tax risk over a longer post-closing period.

Timelines, closing mechanics and fund level planning

As risk allocation becomes more complex, transaction timelines are likely to lengthen. Tax advisors quoted in early commentary have already cautioned that Tiger Global style disputes will make both regulators and investors more cautious, with longer negotiation cycles, more iterations of tax diligence questionnaires, and extended internal approvals at fund and board levels. For fast moving M&A and secondary transactions in the startup ecosystem, this may require founders and management teams to adjust expectations about how quickly a deal can be signed and closed once a term sheet is agreed.

Funds will also need to integrate GAAR and treaty substance planning into their portfolio wide exit strategies rather than handling it deal by deal. This could involve re-domiciling certain holding structures well in advance of exits, strengthening substance in key jurisdictions, or, in some cases, accepting that Indian tax will be paid and adjusting fund level return targets accordingly. Limited partner communication and fund documentation may need updating to reflect the new risk profile, including how the manager proposes to handle tax disputes and allocate costs between funds, co investors and carried interest vehicles.

For Indian promoters and management shareholders, the upshot is that exit timing and deal architecture will increasingly be influenced by the tax profile and governance history of offshore investors, over which they may have had little control at the time structures were originally set up. In practical terms, this makes early engagement with investors and their counsel on potential restructuring, clean up or re substantiation of offshore stacks essential well before a sale process is launched.

Taken together, Tiger Global does not prohibit tax efficient structuring or offshore exits, but it changes the threshold conditions for when India will respect those choices. For the funds and corporate investors, the operating reality conveyed by thinly substantiated entities is now dead with respect to treaty shopping. Current focus is on where decisions are made, how day to day operations of structures occur and what their pricing, documentation and timing will be when GAAR review occurs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.