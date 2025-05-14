ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Taxman's Bid To Reform Prosecution Casts Shadow Over Personal Data

PL
Phoenix Legal

Contributor

Phoenix Legal logo
The Income Tax Bill, 2025 introduces sweeping changes to how wilful failure to file returns and TDS defaults are prosecuted.
India Tax
Aman Avinav
While clauses 476 and 480 offer relief through conditional enforcement and safeguard taxpayer rights, clause 247 expands search and seizure powers, raising serious questions around privacy, digital forensics, and procedural fairness.

Our Partner, Aman Avinav, delves into the shifting balance between effective tax enforcement and individual rights, and unpacks what these amendments mean for businesses and taxpayers in an evolving compliance landscape.

For a comprehensive overview, read the full article here:https://lnkd.in/gERpdaPQ

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aman Avinav
Aman Avinav
