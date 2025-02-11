EY On Budget 2025: Key Amendments Proposed In Union Budget 2025 For Consumer & Retail Sector

The Hon'ble Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2025 on 01 February 2025 in the Lok Sabha. We bring you the key amendments proposed in Finance Bill 2025 with respect to Consumer & Retail sector.

On Saturday, 1 February 2025, the Hon'ble Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha.

Budget 2025-26 is a testament to our Government's unwavering commitment to realizing the vision of a "Viksit Bharat," a developed India. It lays a strategic roadmap through identified engines of development namely, Agriculture, MSME, Investment and Exports, and, also promotes employment generation, skill development, and innovation. For the Indian consumer products and retail sector, this Budget is not just a fiscal statement but a blueprint for unlocking the potential of both rural markets (constituting ~40% of total consumer spends mainly on FMCG, mobile phones, e-commerce, and consumer durables) and urban markets (constituting ~60% of total spends with high expenditures in electronics, luxury goods, and digital services), fostering an environment ripe for consumption and growth.

The recalibration of the individual tax regime is a masterstroke that promises to enhance disposable incomes, thereby stimulating consumer spending — a welcome move for the retail and consumer products sector. Additionally, employment generation and 'Make in India' initiative gets further push especially for sectors like Electronics, Lithium Batteries, Footwear, Leather, etc (through custom duty modifications), and also for Toy sector, Footwear and leather sector etc (through focussed schemes). There is also a continued support for "Start-ups" through extension of incorporation timelines for availing tax holidays.

Overall, Budget seems to be designed to create a virtuous cycle of investment, production, and consumption that could lead to sustained economic growth. By focusing on key sub sectors and providing incentives for spending and manufacturing, Government is aiming to develop a robust economy that can support its vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

Please click here to read the full report.

