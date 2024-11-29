Madras High Court Holds That Penalty Under Section 73/ 74 Cannot Be Imposed

Aurtus Consulting is a specialized advisory firm offering comprehensive tax, transaction, and regulatory services to clients in India and internationally. Reflecting its name—derived from “Aurum” (gold standard) and “Ortus” (new ideas)—Aurtus is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that help clients manage complex tax and regulatory landscapes. The firm’s approach is marked by in-depth research and practical, commercially aware strategies that align with contemporary industry trends. Aurtus serves a diverse client base, including prominent Indian corporations, multinational companies, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, start-ups, venture capital funds, and private equity investors, ensuring personalized support that considers each client's unique business needs.