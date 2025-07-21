Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - July 2025

In the July edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, corporate affairs, labour and consumer affairs.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

SEBI extends timeline of additional liquidation period for VCFs migrating to the SEBI (AIF) Regulations

SEBI revises industry standards on RPTs by listed entities

SEBI issues framework for ESG debt securities

SEBI provides limited relaxation from compliance with certain provisions of the LODR Regulations

IFSC UPDATES

IFSCA amends the framework for finance company/ finance unit undertaking the activity of GRCTC

IFSCA amends directions to IBUs for operations of FCA of Indian residents opened under LRS

CORPORATE UPDATES

NSDL notifies additional compliance for off-market share transfers of private companies

MoF notifies amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules

LABOUR UPDATES

Rest intervals revised for factories in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Tamil Nadu modified the penalty provisions under its Shops and Establishments Act

Punjab extends 365 days operational approval for establishments by one year

OTHER UPDATES

E-commerce platforms advised to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns

MCA notifies the revised Form AOC-4 XBRL, CRL-1 and INC-22A

