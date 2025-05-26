Proposed Amendments To Secretarial Compliance Report, Appointment Of Auditors And RPTs (Video)

SEBI issued a consultation paper on February 07, 2025, proposing amendments to the LODR Regulations concerning the Secretarial Compliance Report, Auditor Appointments and Related Party Transactions (RPTs). The key proposals include:
- Proposals Related to Auditors:
- Strengthening the Secretarial Compliance Report;
- Eligibility Criteria for Appointment of Statutory Auditor; and
- Disclosures for Auditor Appointments and Reappointments.
- Proposals Related to Related Party Transactions (RPTs):
- Simplifying RPT Approval for Subsidiaries; and
- Clarifications on the Applicability of RPT Regulations.
The objective of this webinar is to discuss and deliberate on the proposed amendments, as well as to gather suggestions and comments on the consultation paper following in-depth discussion during the session.
Originally published 14 February 2025
