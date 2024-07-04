ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Securing Tomorrow, Today: Insights From Ankura's 2024 India Cyber Threat Report

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation.
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. The 2024 Ankura India Cyber Threat Report provides...
India Technology
Authors
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. The 2024 Ankura India Cyber Threat Report provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of cybersecurity across various industries in India. Based on an extensive survey involving over 50 distinguished companies and cybersecurity leaders, this report sheds light on key threats, challenges, and strategic priorities for organizations striving to protect their digital assets.

Leadership Insights

Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director, emphasizes the critical need for vigilant and proactive cybersecurity measures. The survey's findings highlight the efficacy of current strategies and identify areas for enhancement, guiding organizations toward more resilient and adaptive security practices.

For detailed insights, download the full report PDF here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

