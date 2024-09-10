JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

SEBI, vide circular dated January 5, 2024, issued a broad framework for short selling in the Indian securities market. Some of the key provisions are as follows:

naked short selling is not permitted in the Indian securities market and accordingly, all investors have to honor their obligation of delivering the securities at the time of settlement; a scheme for Securities Lending and Borrowing will be put in place to provide the necessary impetus to short sell; securities traded in the Futures and Options segment will be eligible for short selling; and institutional investors must disclose upfront at the time of placement of order whether the transaction is a short sale.

