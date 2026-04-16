India's Electricity Sector Round-Up - January - March 2026

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Key Notifications

Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026 – Captive Framework Overhauled

The Ministry of Power (MoP), Government of India (GoI), on 13.03.2026, notified the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026, substituting Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules, 2005 to overhaul the regulatory framework governing Captive Generating Plants (CGPs). The amendment broadens the definition of "ownership" to include equity held through subsidiaries, holding companies, and other group entities, ensuring that layered corporate structures are not disqualified on technical grounds. Notably, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are now expressly treated as Associations of Persons (AoPs), resolving a longstanding area of interpretational dispute.

CERC Notifies Regulations Governing Trading of Carbon Credit Certificates

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has on 27.02.2026, notified the CERC (Terms and Conditions for Purchase and Sale of Carbon Credit Certificates) Regulations, 2026 (CCC Regulations), operationalising the trading framework for Carbon Credit Certificates (CCCs) under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023 (CCTS).

The CCC Regulations establish:

Power Exchanges as the primary platform for CCC transactions, with the Grid Controller of India functioning as the Registry for the exchange of CCCs.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) as the Administrator.

Two separate market segments for dealing in CCCs, namely

a. A Compliance Market for obligated entities

b. An Offset Market for non-obligated entities, with transactions mandated on a monthly basis or such other periodicity as per the procedure approved by CERC.

A pricing framework under which CCCs under the compliance mechanism trade within a floor price and a forbearance price, both to be approved by CERC on a proposal from BEE.

MoP Issues Revised Ash Utilisation Guidelines for Thermal Power Plants

MoP, on 30.01.2026, issued revised guidelines (Revised Guidelines) for Coal and Lignite based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) superseding the earlier guidelines dated 15.03.2024. The Revised Guidelines apply to all Coal and Lignite based TPPs (including captive or co-generating stations or both). The Revised Guidelines introduce a structured, sequential disposal mechanism such as:

If ash is still unutilised, TPPs If ash remains unsold after must serve notices to agencies auction, it is to be offered free within a 300 km radius of cost through an Expression of (covering road, dam, shoreline Interest (EoI) on an "as is where protection, mine, and low-lying is" and "first-come-first-served" area uses), providing ash free of basis, with the user bearing cost and bearing transportation transportation costs charges

If ash remains unsold after auction, it is to be offered free of cost through an Expression of Interest (EoI) on an "as is where is" and "first-come-first-served" basis, with the user bearing transportation costs

TPPs are first required to sell For utilisation avenues beyond ash through an open auction 300 km, TPPs' financial liability with a floor price of INR 1 per for transportation is capped metric tonne at the notional cost of road transport up to 300 km

For utilisation avenues beyond 300 km, TPPs' financial liability for transportation is capped at the notional cost of road transport up to 300 km

A separate procedure has been prescribed for fly ash supply to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and local users within a 100 km radius. Low-carbon transport options are encouraged alongside conventional road transport.

MNRE Extends Timelines for Renewable Energy Projects Delayed by Great Indian Bustard (GIB)-Related Section 68 Approvals

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), GoI has, on 12.01.2026, directed Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs), i.e., SECI, NTPC Limited, NHPC Limited, and SJVN Limited, to treat delay in obtaining approvals under Section 68 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (Electricity Act) for overhead transmission lines in Great Indian Bustard (GIB) areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat as a "Force Majeure" event. The relief covers the period between 21.03.2024 (when the Supreme Court discontinued the erstwhile Three-Member Expert Committee) and 19.12.2025 (when the Supreme Court disposed of W.P.(C) 838/2019: M K Ranjitsinh & Ors v Union of India & Ors).

MNRE Extends ALMM Framework to Solar PV Wafers – List-III to Take Effect from 01.06.2028

MNRE has issued an Office Memorandum dated 17.03.2026, amending the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) Order, 2019, to introduce a new List-III covering Solar Photovoltaic (Solar PV) wafers and ingots, effective

01.06.2028 (Effective Date). Under the amended framework, all ALMM-covered projects will be required to source solar PV modules from ALMM List-I, solar PV cells from ALMM ListII, and wafers from ALMM List-III, with the additional requirement that wafer manufacturers must also possess ingot manufacturing capacity equivalent to their enlisted wafer manufacturing capacity.

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