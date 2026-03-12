Episode 9 | Southern India: Backbone Of Our China+1 Vision (Video)

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 600 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
The latest episode of our podcast series,
"Transforming India: The Road to 2047,"
presented by Mint in collaboration with JSA Advocates &
Solicitors, is now live.
In this episode, our Partners, Varun Sriram and
Vinod Kumar, delve into the pressing topic of how
industrialised states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are
strategically poised to capitalise on the global shift in supply
chain dynamics away from China.
