West Asia Conflict – Relief Measures By Ministries Of Finance And Commerce To Help Exporters

The Indian Customs authorities have introduced number of relief measures to help the exporters where exports are facing disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, closure of Strait of Hormuz and the consequent disruption in maritime routes. Circulars Nos. 9/2026-Cus., 10/2026-Cus., 12/2026-Cus., and 15/2026-Cus. have been issued for this purpose by the CBIC, while Ministry of Commerce has notified the time limited support for Indian exporters – Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation ('RELIEF'), under the Export Promotion Mission. For RELIEF, refer DGFT Notification No. 65/2026, dated 19 March 2026. CBIC Circulars are summarized below.

Amendment or cancellation of export documents to be allowed without insisting on payment prescribed under the Levy of Fees (Customs Documents) Regulations, 1970. Circular No. 10/2026-Cus.

Procedure prescribed for transhipment and Back to Town (BTT) in cases where the vessel departed from one Indian port but landed at a different Indian port, bring back the export cargo. Circular No. 12/2026-Cus.

International Transhipment of Full Container Load and Less than Full Container Load (FCL/LCL) cargo allowed from all ports/airports, including cases involving transhipment through other Customs stations. Procedure prescribed. Circular No. 15/2026-Cus.

LEO/Shipping Bills permitted to be cancelled for export cargo originating from ICD and lying at gateway port. Cargo to be returned to the exporter or moved for re-routing with no need of bringing back to ICD. Circular No. 15/2026-Cus.

Procedures also prescribed in situations as listed below. Circular No. 9/2026-Cus.

Cargo loaded on vessel and vessel is within Indian territorial waters. Vessel is beyond Indian territorial waters and is in international waters and returning without calling any foreign ports or after calling any foreign port but without discharge of any container.



Other than RELIEF under Export Promotion Mission, the Ministry of Commerce has also provided the following reliefs.

Export Obligation period or Block-wise Export Obligation period for specified Advance Authorisations and EPCG Authorisations expiring between 1 March 2026 and 31 May 2026 has been automatically extended up to 31 August 2026. Public Notice No. 51/2025-26.

Gems and Jewellery sector – Automatic extensions of re-export period, export period and re-import period by 30 days, if these periods are expiring between 1 March 2026 and 31 May 2026. Public Notice No. 54/2025-26.

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