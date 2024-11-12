JSA Prism | Electric Vehicle | November 2024

Ministry of Power issues 'Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Battery Swapping and Battery Charging Stations'

On October 4, 2024, the Ministry of Power ("MoP") issued 'Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Battery Swapping and Battery Charging Stations' ("BSS & BCS Guidelines"). Battery Swapping is a method of quickly replacing an electric vehicle's ("EV") fully or partially discharged battery with a charged one. BSS & BCS Guidelines aim to govern such battery charging systems.

Brief Background

On September 17, 2024, MoP issued 'Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024' ("Principal Guidelines"). Notably:

the Principal Guidelines are aimed at meeting the requirements of EVs with integrated batteries; alternative method of powering EVs is through swappable batteries which can be charged separately at dedicated battery charging stations; and in this regard, MoP has issued BSS & BCS Guidelines.

Key points under the BSS & BCS Guidelines

These Guidelines are: applicable to swappable battery providers, owners and operators of Battery Charging Stations (" BCS ") and Battery Swapping Stations (" BSS ") located anywhere; and

") and Battery Swapping Stations (" ") located anywhere; and issued with the objective to: promote swapping of batteries as an alternate method of powering EV; promote battery as a service; and develop a battery-swapping ecosystem.

Salient features: Clauses 5, 7, 9, 11, 12(5), 13 (except sub-clause 2) and 20 of the Principal Guidelines will also apply to BCS, BSS, and battery providers. Notably, these clauses inter alia provide for general requirements for setting up and operation of EV charging stations and tariff for supply of electricity to EV charging stations;

provide for general requirements for setting up and operation of EV charging stations and tariff for supply of electricity to EV charging stations; extant provisions relating to electrical safety shall be applicable to BSSs and BCSs;

owners of BCS or BSS are permitted to use existing electricity connections with or without seeking an increase in the connected load, for charging the swappable batteries; and

BSS or BCS may deploy liquid-cooled swappable batteries for larger vehicles such as trucks and buses.

Conclusion

BSS & BCS Guidelines lays down the framework to establish a robust battery swapping ecosystem to further enhance the EV charging infrastructure. It is likely that battery swapping will minimise the downtime due to traditional charging and, as a result, it will enhance the overall efficiency of EVs.

