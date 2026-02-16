DPDP Series – Episode 5: Think Global, Store Local: Data Localisation Is Here To Stay! (Video)

AK & Partners are most popular:

DPDP Series – Episode 5: Think Global, Store Local: Data Localisation is Here to Stay!

Data localisation is no longer optional—it's a mandate under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP). But what does this mean for your business?

In this episode, we break down:

✅ What data localisation really means under DPDP

✅ Why businesses must adapt to local storage requirements

✅ Practical strategies for compliance without compromising efficiency

✅ How to rethink your data architecture for the future

Is there a way to overcome this? Yes—learn innovative strategies for local data processing and stay ahead of the curve.

