16 February 2026

DPDP Series – Episode 5: Think Global, Store Local: Data Localisation Is Here To Stay! (Video)

Data localisation is no longer optional—it's a mandate under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP). But what does this mean for your business?
India Privacy
In this episode, we break down:

✅ What data localisation really means under DPDP

✅ Why businesses must adapt to local storage requirements

✅ Practical strategies for compliance without compromising efficiency

✅ How to rethink your data architecture for the future

Is there a way to overcome this? Yes—learn innovative strategies for local data processing and stay ahead of the curve.

