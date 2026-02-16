DPDP Series – Episode 5: Think Global, Store Local: Data Localisation Is Here To Stay! (Video)

- in India
- within Privacy, Employment and HR and Intellectual Property topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Technology and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
DPDP Series – Episode 5: Think Global, Store Local: Data Localisation is Here to Stay!
Data localisation is no longer optional—it's a mandate under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP). But what does this mean for your business?
In this episode, we break down:
✅ What data localisation really means under DPDP
✅ Why businesses must adapt to local storage requirements
✅ Practical strategies for compliance without compromising efficiency
✅ How to rethink your data architecture for the future
Is there a way to overcome this? Yes—learn innovative strategies for local data processing and stay ahead of the curve.
📌 Subscribe for more DPDP insights
🔔 Stay compliant. Stay secure. Stay ahead.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.