Data Processing Agreements Under The DPDPA 2023 — A Contractual Reset

In May 2018, boardrooms across Europe discovered that their biggest data protection risk was not hackers, but their contracts. The General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) did not just change privacy policies. It rewired supply chains. Vendor agreements were reopened. Liability caps were renegotiated.

With the enforcement of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (“DPDPA”), India is now at that inflection point. The DPDPA does something subtle but powerful: it makes an organization responsible for what its vendors do with personal data, while expecting the organization to contractually control them. The commercial risk now sits squarely within the contract architecture.

Consider an Indian SaaS/ technology service provider, with long-standing enterprise agreements already commercially negotiated and aligned to “applicable law”. For such technology service providers, the impact of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA) will not begin with a regulatory notice, but with a contract re-review request.

Many Indian service contracts cap liability at 100% of annual fees. Under the DPDPA, regulatory exposure may not respect that cap. As enforcement expectations mature, enterprise customers are likely to initiate amendments seeking DPDPA-aligned data processing agreements, detailed security warranties, accelerated breach notifications, expanded audit rights, higher liability caps for data protection breaches, and uncapped exposure for regulatory penalties.

At the same time, the same SaaS company realizes that it relies on cloud hosting providers, analytics engines, customer support platforms, SMS gateways, and infrastructure vendors, all of whom process personal data downstream. The uncomfortable but commercially essential question for leadership is this: will downstream vendor contracts withstand regulatory scrutiny if a breach originates within the vendor environment?

To withstand upward liability pressure, the SaaS company must reopen its own vendor contracts, to demand stronger security assurances, alignment with breach notification timelines, and may renegotiate liability caps upward, or resist uncapped exposure flowing downstream.

Technology providers increasingly find themselves in what may be described as a “liability sandwich”, positioned between upstream customers seeking enhanced protections, stronger indemnities, and higher caps, and downstream infrastructure vendors retaining traditional commercial limitations and resisting expanded exposure.

This asymmetry in liability caps, timelines, audit rights, and control transforms what appears to be a bilateral negotiation into a supply-chain-wide recalibration of risk.

Europe experienced a similar recalibration under the GDPR in 2018. The Indian market is now entering a comparable phase, albeit within its own regulatory architecture.

In the post-DPDPA environment, technology companies are no longer negotiating service scope alone. They are negotiating risk absorption capacity. The Data Processing Agreement is rapidly becoming one of the most financially consequential annexures in the master services agreement.

In this environment, Data Processing Agreements are no longer ancillary compliance documents. They are instruments of risk allocation across the digital supply chain.

The Dual Role of Technology Companies Under the DPDPA

Technology companies rarely occupy a single regulatory role. They act as processors in relation to enterprise customers, fiduciaries in relation to their own employees and platform users, and service recipients within layered infrastructure ecosystems. This multi-layered positioning creates inherent contractual tension. The same organization that resists uncapped liability when negotiating as a processor may seek expanded indemnities and audit rights when engaging its own vendors as a fiduciary. The DPDPA therefore demands coherence. The central question is no longer merely whether contracts are compliant, but whether contractual risk architecture aligns with operational control and financial capacity across all roles.

Contractual Risks Technology Providers Must Now Anticipate

1. The Liability Delta Problem

A growth-stage SaaS provider agrees, under customer pressure, to enhanced or uncapped liability for data protection breaches. Yet its cloud infrastructure agreement caps liability at twelve months’ fees, with broad exclusions for consequential loss.

The exposure gap is now embedded in contract architecture. If a downstream failure triggers regulatory scrutiny, the processor may bear financial consequences significantly exceeding its recovery rights. The asymmetry is not limited to caps alone. Even where upstream liability limits are increased, downstream contracts often retain exclusions for consequential damages, potentially encompassing business interruption losses, extended remediation costs, regulatory response expenses, or reputational harm.

In practice, this creates layered exposure. Recovery may be constrained both by financial limits and by the classification of loss. In the post-DPDPA environment, renegotiation is therefore not merely about aligning to statute, but about consciously designing exposure symmetry across the supply chain.

2. The Regulatory Indemnity Expansion

A fintech processor serving multiple banks is asked to indemnify for “all regulatory penalties, investigations, and enforcement costs” arising from personal data breaches. While the bank remains the statutory fiduciary, the contractual drafting reallocates regulatory consequence without clear linkage to fault, causation, or degree of control.

What appears commercially routine may, in effect, convert operational risk into balance-sheet exposure. Indemnities that extend to statutory penalties raise further complexity. The recoverability of regulatory fines may depend on how such penalties are characterized and whether public policy considerations limit contractual transfer. Even where indemnification is contractually agreed, enforcement and recovery may not be straightforward.

Investigation costs present an additional layer. Regulatory inquiries often generate significant legal, forensic, and compliance expenses before liability is established. Whether such costs are recoverable contractually, and whether they fall within insured coverage, requires careful calibration.

In the DPDPA era, indemnity drafting cannot operate as a reflexive risk transfer mechanism. It must align with causation, operational control, and realistic insurable capacity rather than abstract regulatory anxiety. 3. Operational and Governance Asymmetry

A health-tech platform commits to 24-hour breach notification and expansive audit rights for enterprise clients. Its cloud infrastructure provider, however, reserves longer reporting windows and restricts audit access to standardized certifications.

Upstream contractual commitments may therefore exceed downstream visibility and control. In layered digital ecosystems, timelines, transparency, and governance assurances are rarely unilateral. Where contractual promises outpace operational authority, processors assume exposure that cannot be independently managed.

4. The Flow-Down Exposure

A payroll technology company updates its DPA templates to impose “equivalent obligations” on subprocessors. Yet several legacy vendor agreements lack detailed breach reporting, audit cooperation, indemnity alignment, or liability structures that mirror upstream commitments. A downstream lapse triggers upstream claims.

The contractual promise to “flow down” obligations does not, by itself, guarantee recovery. Where vendor agreements are commercially negotiated with tighter caps, narrower indemnities, or resistance to audit and transparency provisions, enforcement asymmetry emerges. The processor may remain contractually exposed to enterprise customers while lacking commensurate rights against its own infrastructure layer.

In the DPDPA environment, flow-down drafting must be matched by practical enforceability. Without calibrated vendor alignment, risk redistribution remains theoretical rather than operational.

5. Insurance Coverage Gaps

A managed services provider agrees to indemnify customers for data protection breaches, including regulatory investigations and associated response costs. Its cyber insurance policy, however, excludes certain regulatory fines, imposes sub-limits for specific incident categories, and caps aggregate recovery across defined loss “buckets.”

In practice, cyber insurance rarely operates as a comprehensive backstop. Coverage for regulatory penalties may depend on their characterization and insurability under applicable law. Investigation costs, including forensic assessments, legal advisory fees, and regulatory engagement expenses, may be subject to separate thresholds or sub-limits. Questions also arise as to whether contractual indemnities themselves fall within insured events, and whether gaps in statutory compliance affect coverage.

Where contractual exposure expands but insurance architecture remains static, regulatory risk migrates from insurable contingency to retained balance-sheet liability. In the DPDPA environment, insurance alignment is not ancillary to contractual design, it is integral to it.

6. The Dual-Role Coherence Challenge

Technology companies operate across roles: processor to enterprise customers, fiduciary to their own users and employees, and service recipient to infrastructure vendors. A SaaS provider that resists uncapped liability as a processor may simultaneously demand expansive indemnities when engaging its own vendors.

The DPDPA exposes such inconsistencies. Contractual philosophy cannot shift opportunistically across roles without creating governance tension. Coherent risk posture aligned across upstream and downstream relationships is becoming a competitive differentiator.

The DPDPA as a Contractual Inflection Point

The scenarios discussed above are not theoretical drafting concerns, but are already resurfacing renewal cycles, procurement negotiations, and vendor onboarding conversations across the technology sector. The DPDPA has not merely introduced compliance duties, but it has rebalanced contractual leverage across the digital ecosystem.

The DPDPA has shifted the center of gravity from policy documents to commercial contracts. For many technology providers, the real work now lies in examining how liability caps, indemnities, audit rights, insurance coverage, and operational controls interact in practice and not just how they appear in isolation on paper.

In that sense, the question is less about whether a Data Processing Agreement is “DPDPA compliant” and more about whether the organization has consciously decided where risk will sit, how it will be financed, and whether it is recoverable across the supply chain.

Some organizations will respond reactively, amending clauses as customers demand. Others will treat this as an opportunity to recalibrate their entire contractual posture, upstream and downstream, with a clearer view of operational control and financial tolerance.

The DPDPA may be a statute, but its impact will be felt most sharply in contracts. And contracts, ultimately, reflect choices about risk.