DPDP Series – Episode 4: Breach Reporting Across Sectors – Whom Do You Report? (Video)

In this episode of the DPDP Series, we unpack the complexity of cross-sector breach reporting under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023)

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

Article Insights

This author's articles from AK & Partners are most popular: in India AK & Partners are most popular: within Privacy, Employment and HR and Insurance topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Technology, Pharmaceuticals & BioTech and Retail & Leisure industries

When a data breach happens, reporting isn't simple—especially when multiple regulators are involved.

In this episode of the DPDP Series, we unpack the complexity of cross-sector breach reporting under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023):

✅ Why multi-layer reporting matters for compliance

✅ Practical steps to avoid penalties and confusion

✅ Predictions on CERT-In and future regulatory overlaps Don't miss our closing advice:

Rethink your internal data ecosystem to stay ahead of compliance challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.