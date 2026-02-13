DPDP Series – Episode 4: Breach Reporting Across Sectors – Whom Do You Report? (Video)

- in India
- within Privacy, Employment and HR and Insurance topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Technology, Pharmaceuticals & BioTech and Retail & Leisure industries
When a data breach happens, reporting isn't simple—especially when multiple regulators are involved.
In this episode of the DPDP Series, we unpack the complexity of cross-sector breach reporting under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023):
✅ Why multi-layer reporting matters for compliance
✅ Practical steps to avoid penalties and confusion
✅ Predictions on CERT-In and future regulatory overlaps Don't miss our closing advice:
Rethink your internal data ecosystem to stay ahead of compliance challenges.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]