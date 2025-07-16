Ministry Releases Business Requirement Document For Consent Management Under The DPDP Act, 2023

Introduction

The National e-Governance Division has released the Business Requirement Document for Consent Management under the DPDP Act, 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the "BRD").

The BRD is released as a part of implementation of the DPDP Act, 2023, makes a formal document for Data Fiduciary on lookout for consent management mechanism. The BRD provides the mechanism to be adopted by the Data Fiduciaries and Data Processors to manage consent securely in compliance with the Indian Data Protection Law and also enables Data Principals to exercise their rights over their personal data.

Objectives

The BRD sets out to achieve:

End-to-end consent lifecycle management in line with the requirements of the DPDP Act and its rules. Empowering Data Principals to control and manage their consent preferences and exercise their data rights via a user-centric platform Ensure compliance with the Data Privacy Act and Principles.

Key elements of Business Requirement Document

Components of Consent Management Platform: It consists of consent collection, validation, renewal, update, withdrawal, cookie consent and audit logs with indicative flows for developing consent management system. Interoperability Guidance and Grievance Redressal between Data Principal, Data Fiduciary and Data Processor ensuring transparency, operational efficiency and compliance with real-time updates. Architectural interface and best practice for complaint logging, audit logs, resolution tracking and system administration.

For more information, please refer BRD at: https://d38ibwa0xdgwxx.cloudfront.net/whatsnew-docs/8d5409f5-d26c-4697-b10e-5f6fb2d583ef.pdf

