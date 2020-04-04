In light of orders of a nation-wide lockdown, the Supreme Court of India vide circular dated 26.03.2020 stated that it shall continue to function and to hear matters involving extreme urgency, till further orders in this regard. The Apex Court directed the continuation of steps enlisted vide Circular dated 23.03.2020 which were to be followed by the Advocate-on-Record /Party in-person, and all others concerned. Furthermore, to obviate the inconvenience that may be faced due to unforeseen linkage issue of the 'Vidyo' video-conferencing, as detailed in para. 4 of the Circular dated 23.03.2020, the Hon'ble Court directed the AOR/Party-in-person to mention their alternative Skype, Facetime or WhatsApp contact details, if any, alongwith other details in their mentioning application. In the wake of the situation prevalent, the Hon'ble Court directed the Supreme Court Registry to take all steps necessary to conduct the aforesaid hearings through remote VC links.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.