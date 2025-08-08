Drafting A Future Of Timekeeping In India! ⏰(Video)

The new draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025.
Key highlights include:
- Mandated use of IST across legal, commercial, and administrative sectors
- Standardized time formats and robust synchronization measures
- Cybersecurity and backup systems to secure time data
- Provisions for scientific research and exceptional cases
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.