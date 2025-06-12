ARTICLE
12 June 2025

CCAI GC Manthan In Tbilisi: A Platform For Strategic Insights And Dialogue

RT
RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys

Contributor

India Technology
RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys

Our Managing Partner, Ranjan Narula had the privilege of attending and moderating an insightful session on "Privacy and AI" at the CCAI GC Manthan Conclave, held in the dynamic city of Tbilisi, Georgia. This event is an Annual Flagship International Conclave of CCAI attended by several leading in-house counsels in India. The aim of the event it to facilitate and promote networking, knowledge-sharing and continuing legal education for the in-house counsel community in India.

With AI technologies becoming ever more embedded in our daily lives and business ecosystems, the discussion lead by Ranjan Narula, underscored the critical importance of data privacy, ethical governance, and transparency in driving responsible innovation.

Authors
RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys
