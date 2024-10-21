Elon Musk Revives His Lawsuit Against OpenAI.

- On August 05, 2024, Elon Musk, who had previously filed a lawsuit in February against OpenAI, filed a new lawsuit against the company and its CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. Musk has claimed that by entering into a partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI and its co-founders deviated from the contract they had signed with Musk in 2015 for establishing a non-profit organization for the development of artificial intelligence technology and that OpenAI has prioritised profits and commercial interest over public good. The lawsuit further claims that Musk was misled into co-founding OpenAI under the premise that it would remain a non-profit organization; however, Altman and Brockman later shifted OpenAI to a for-profit model, engaging in self-dealing and creating an opaque web of for-profit affiliates.
- Pursuant to the lawsuit, Musk seeks to determine whether OpenAI's models have achieved AGI-software which can mimic the human intelligence. This will be a guiding principle for the court to judicially determine that OpenAI's license to Microsoft for using its AI models is null and void as the USD 13 billion investment from Microsoft is outside the scope of OpenAI's original mission.
- OpenAI has firmly rejected all allegations by Musk and in their response have directed attention to their blog post, which was posted as a response to the original suit filed by Elon Musk in February, where OpenAI has claimed that prior to exiting OpenAI in 2018, Elon Musk had himself tried to commercialize the operations of the company and that Musk had also not contributed the amount he initially committed. OpenAI further indicated that the shift to a profit model was necessary considering the vast computational resources required for developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). OpenAI further stated that that their aim to benefit humanity through safe and responsible use of technology remains unchanged.
- OpenAI is at the forefront of developing artificial intelligence technology and is one of the leading AI companies in the world, and the outcome of this lawsuit could have major implications on the growth of AI and the commercialization of AI technology across the world.
