JSA has advised 63 Moons Technologies Limited in sale of its Open Dealer Integrated Network, Order Management System ("ODIN Business Undertaking") to Synapsewave Innovations Private Limited, on slump sale basis.

63 Moons Technologies Limited is a provider of next-generation technology platforms, and solutions for creating digital markets and marketplaces that enable price discovery and transaction efficiencies across industry segments.

Deal value: Approx USD 11,807,229

Our Transaction Team Comprised Partner – Rinku Ambekar and Principal Associate – Reshma Oak.

