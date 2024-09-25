ARTICLE
25 September 2024

Sale Of ODIN Business Undertaking By 63 Moons Technologies Limited To Synapsewave Innovations Private Limited On Slump Sale Basis

JSA

Contributor

India Technology
Authors

JSA has advised 63 Moons Technologies Limited in sale of its Open Dealer Integrated Network, Order Management System ("ODIN Business Undertaking") to Synapsewave Innovations Private Limited, on slump sale basis.

63 Moons Technologies Limited is a provider of next-generation technology platforms, and solutions for creating digital markets and marketplaces that enable price discovery and transaction efficiencies across industry segments.

Deal value: Approx USD 11,807,229

Our Transaction Team Comprised Partner – Rinku Ambekar and Principal Associate – Reshma Oak.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

