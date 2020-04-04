Pursuant to the health emergency and the recommendation by the Government of India to maintain social distancing, the Apex Court Suo Motu took cognizance of the situation arising out of the challenge faced by the country on account of Covid-19 Virus and resultant difficulties that may be faced by litigants across the country in filing their petitions / applications/suits/appeals/all other proceedings within the period of limitation prescribed under the general law of limitation or under Special Laws (both Central and/or State). The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India exercised the plenary powers bestowed upon it under Article 142 read with Article 141 of the Constitution of India and ordered that the period of limitation in all such proceedings, irrespective of the limitation prescribed under the general law or Special Laws whether condonable or not shall stand extended w.e.f. 15th March 2020 till further order is passed by the Apex Court in present proceedings.
