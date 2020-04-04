Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India, the Indian Government announced a total lockdown of 21 days with effect from 25.03.2020. The Hon'ble Delhi High Court observed that due to the lock down, advocates and litigants have not been in a position to appear in the matters, including those where stay/bails/paroles have been granted. Considering the gravity of the situation and hardship which may be caused to the litigants, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court took suo-moto cognizance of the issue and held that all the interim orders passed by the High court and subordinate courts to continue till 15.04.2020. The High Court clarified that all the matters pending before it and courts subordinate to it, wherein interim orders issued were subsisting as on 16.03.2020 and expired or about to expire thereafter, the same shall stand automatically extended till 15.05.2020 or until further orders, except where any orders to the contrary have been passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in any particular matter, during the intervening period. The said order ends the dilemma amongst the litigants and the legal fraternity. The Court further clarified that in case any hardship is caused due the extension of interim order, of an extreme nature to a party to such proceeding, they are at liberty to seek appropriate relief.
