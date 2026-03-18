Evolution Of "Export Trading" Under India's FDI Norms: A Historical Analysis

In the ever-evolving landscape of India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, certain terms and classifications have undergone significant transformations over the years.

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In the ever-evolving landscape of India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, certain terms and classifications have undergone significant transformations over the years. One such term that has virtually disappeared from official documentation is "trading for exports," which was once explicitly mentioned in earlier policy frameworks and subsequently omitted resulting in it being no longer permissible under the prevailing regulatory regime.

The chronology of this shift reveals much about the streamlining and consolidation of India's FDI policy over the past two decades.

In the mid 2000s, government publications differentiated various types of trading activities. Press Note 4 (2006) clearly listed "cash & carry wholesale trading and export trading" as activities where 100% FDI was permitted under the automatic route (Entry 2 (a) (vii)). The annex to this Press Note reiterated this position by listing these activities under the trading sector.

Similarly, Press Note 7 (2008) continued with this categorization, maintaining "trading for exports" as a distinct category in its annex (Entry 29 (b)), again allowing 100% FDI under the automatic route. This clear delineation indicated the government's intention to highlight export-oriented trading as a separate category worthy of specific mention in the policy where 100% FDI was permitted.

The year 2010 marked a significant turning point in how India's FDI policy was structured and presented. The government introduced the Consolidated FDI Policy, which aimed to streamline scattered press notes into an integrated framework. This consolidation effort marked a significant shift in the categorization of trading activities over the years, introducing other format-based categories such as retail and e-commerce under general 'trading' entries.

The Consolidated FDI Policy (2010) under Entry 5.39.1.3, stated that "E-commerce companies would engage only in Business to Business (‘’B2B’’) activities and not in retail trading, implying that existing restrictions on FDI in domestic trading would be applicable to e-commerce as well.” It must be noted that there was a separate category for export trading where 100% FDI continued to be permitted under automatic route. Adding to that, the specific mention of “domestic trading” demonstrated the intent to continue the restriction on domestic trading.

Press Note 8 (2015) under Entry 6.2.16 erased this approach by introducing composite caps for simplification of FDI policy. The Entry listed "Cash & Carry Wholesale Trading/Wholesale Trading (including sourcing from MSEs)" under the trading sector. The absence of specific mention of ‘trading for exports’, omitted the classification, which was earlier explicitly permitted.

Strangely, The Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 under Entry 15.2.1 reinstated the word “domestic” in the restriction on e-commerce companies to limit the activities to B2B trading thus applying it to “domestic” trading only. There was no separate mention or classification of “trading for exports”. This strengthened the ambiguity regarding the permissibility of export trading activities under the extant FDI framework.

The Consolidated FDI Policy (2020) completed this ambiguous transition by carrying forward the trading sector text but without any separate "trading for exports" label.

This government policy shift aimed at consolidation and simplification resulted in the disappearance of specific classifications like ‘export trading’ in favor of a single ‘trading’ entry with varying conditions, further leading to the ambiguities.

This ambiguity seems to have been realized following a recent government initiative, wherein a meeting was convened to deliberate on a proposed framework for inventory-based e-commerce exports. (Times of India - Govt calls meeting to discuss plan for inventory-based e-comm exports).

The disappearance of "trading for exports" as a distinct category is directly relevant to the current considerations for inventory-based e-commerce exports. When the term was included in earlier policies, it created a clear category under which various export models could potentially operate. As this categorization faded in favor of broader trading categories with specific conditions for retail and e-commerce formats, the policy basis for a distinct export-oriented trading (online or brick -mortar) model became less clear.

This evolution left a regulatory ambiguity, whether export-oriented trading continued to be permissible since the primary objective of regulating “trading” is/was with an intent to protect the small and midsize traders in the Indian domestic market.

As India seeks to boost exports and leverage its growing e-commerce capabilities, the current contemplation of an inventory-based e-commerce export framework is an acknowledgment of this policy gap.

This move, to reconsider inventory-based e-commerce for exports (a B2C export model) reopens a conversation that had faded, reinforcing how policy focus had shifted away from export trading as a permissible activity for FDI purposes.

The potential new framework for inventory-based e-commerce exports could build upon the earlier recognition of "trading for exports" while adding digital commerce specifications, creating a forward-looking policy that supports India's export ambitions in the digital age.

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