The Future Of FDI From Land Bordering Countries In India

Following a period of heightened scrutiny, there are signs that the Indian government may be relaxing its stance on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from neighboring countries.

Following a period of heightened scrutiny, there are signs that the Indian government may be relaxing its stance on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from neighboring countries. This shift comes amidst recent reports suggesting approval for Joint Ventures (JVs) involving Chinese companies, where the Indian partner holds a controlling stake.

Impact of Press Note 3 (PN3)

In April 2020, the government introduced PN3, requiring prior approval for all investments from bordering nations, including China. This move aimed to safeguard national security concerns in the wake of border tensions. While this policy addressed strategic considerations, it also created uncertainties for foreign investors, particularly those with indirect Chinese ownership or funding.

Recommendations for PN3 Clarification

Certain improvements to PN3 could be considered to enhance transparency and facilitate informed investment decisions:

Beneficial Ownership Threshold: Establishing a clear threshold for "beneficial ownership" would provide much-needed clarity. Aligning this threshold with existing regulations (like the Companies Act, 2013) would offer a familiar and consistent framework.

Exempting Indirect Transfers: Exempting certain indirect transfers, particularly those related to offshore restructuring with minimal impact on Indian entities, would streamline the process.

Time-Bound Approvals: Implementing timeframes for application approval or rejection would enhance transparency and predictability for investors.

Recent Developments in Sino-Indian JVs

Despite the initial stringency, recent reports indicate potential approvals for JVs with Chinese companies, provided the Indian partner holds a majority stake. This suggests a possible shift towards a more nuanced approach, balancing security concerns with economic considerations.

Examples of Emerging Partnerships

Huaqin Technology, a leading design house, is reportedly in talks with Bhagwati for contract manufacturing, potentially benefiting Chinese brands like Oppo and Vivo, which are looking to leverage India's production capabilities.

Dixon Technologies, a major Indian electronics manufacturer, has partnered with Longcheer Mobile India to manufacture smartphones for major global brands. This collaboration provides Dixon access to a wider customer base, including prominent Chinese players.

MG Motor, a Chinese automaker, has formed a separate JV with Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group. This JV will manufacture electric vehicles in India, leveraging technology and product support from MG's parent company, SAIC. This example highlights the potential for Indian JVs to bridge the gap between Indian market needs and Chinese technological advancements.

Concluding Remarks

The evolving landscape of FDI regulations in India reflects a delicate balancing act between national security and economic growth. While initial restrictions aimed to address security concerns, potential revisions to PN3 and emerging JV approvals suggest a more calibrated approach. This could pave the way for mutually beneficial collaborations, leveraging Chinese technology and expertise to bolster India's manufacturing sector.

