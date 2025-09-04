ARTICLE
4 September 2025

TPM Newsletter: September 2025 - From The WTO Panel

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM Consultants logo
TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Explore Firm Details
The dispute arose pursuant to the findings of the European Commission, leading to imposition of definitive countervailing duties on imports of Biodiesel from Indonesia.
India International Law
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

European Union - Countervailing duties on imports of Biodiesel from Indonesia

WT/DS618/R dated 22nd August 2025

The dispute arose pursuant to the findings of the European Commission, leading to imposition of definitive countervailing duties on imports of Biodiesel from Indonesia. In particular, the scheme under contention was Oil Palm Plantation Fund (OPPF) and imposition of export taxes on Crude Palm Oil (CPO).

Indonesia had challenged the following observations in the determination made by the European Commission -

  1. The European Commission noted that the Government of Indonesia (GOI) subsidizes the Indonesian biodiesel industry by providing grants to Indonesian biodiesel producers through the OPPF. Under the fund, OPPF management agency is entrusted to collect export levies on exports of CPO commodities. The fund collected is then disbursed to biodiesel producers. The purpose of disbursement of funds is to support the Government mandate to blend biodiesel with petroleum-based diesel for resale to the domestic economy. The European Commission considered this disbursement of funds is done through 'government or any public body within the territory of a member' and constitutes as 'grants.'
  2. The European Commission also noted that the GOI has implemented a policy imposing export taxes on CPO, which is the main raw material used to produce biodiesel in Indonesia. The export taxes was considered to be a market intervention by the GOI, artificially controlling the domestic CPO prices. Such intervention ensured that CPO is sold in the domestic market at lower prices.

After examining the issue, Panel found merit in the determination of the Commission that the GOI provides financial contribution through a government or public body in the form of grant under SCM Agreement by disbursing funds to biodiesel producers, which thereby confers benefits. The Panel also considered that the disbursement of funds under OPPF is de jure specific. Therefore, the Panel found that the program resulted in provision of a grant. Accordingly, it concluded that the European Commission has not acted inconsistently in determining the benefit calculation methodology and in determination of the countervailing duty amount.

As regards the imposition of export duty, the Panel noted that the European Commission reasoned that the program in place allowed biodiesel producers to have access to main raw material and cost at a price below the market price and actions of GOI contributed to income received by biodiesel producers. The European Commission considered that measures put in place allows biodiesel producers to realize higher profits. However, the Panel held that this amounted to assessment of effects of measures in the marketplace and did not constitute income support by GOI. Accordingly, the Panel found that the European Commission has acted inconsistently by determining that by maintaining different measure, like export taxes and levies, GOI has induced the domestic CPO producers to sell CPO locally and thus entrusted or directed private CPO suppliers to provide CPO to biodiesel producers in Indonesia for less than adequate remuneration. Therefore, the Panel concluded that the European Commission acted inconsistently by considering export tax and export levy resulted in conferment of a countervailable subsidy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More