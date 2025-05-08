Facilitating Strategic Business Matchmaking Between Japanese And Indian Auto-component Suppliers And Manufacturers

A leading Japanese trade organization (our client) focused on aiding business relationships in the automotive sector initiated a project to support the expansion of Japanese auto-component suppliers to India.

A leading Japanese trade organization (our client) focused on aiding business relationships in the automotive sector initiated a project to support the expansion of Japanese auto-component suppliers to India. Their goal was to promote cross-border partnerships and drive trade collaboration between Japan and India. Our client partnered with us to manage the entire process from initial roadshow to facilitating business matchmaking with interested OEMs, Tier I, II, and III suppliers in India.

The initiative was conducted under the broader objective of creating supply chain synergies, fostering collaboration between Japanese and Indian firms, and enhancing the overall localization of production capabilities and exporting from the Indian market.

Case Highlights

Engaged with over 20 OEMs and over 100 Indian auto components suppliers across Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III categories.

Facilitated more than 170 targeted matchmaking meetings between Japanese companies and Indian manufacturers and auto-component suppliers.

Achieved outreach to Tier I suppliers, accounting for approximately 70% of India's OEM supply ecosystem.

Enabled future-ready partnerships fostering bilateral trade expansion between the two countries.

Challenge

The focus was to ensure effective matchmaking between Japanese companies seeking capable partners and Indian manufacturers across Tier I and Tier II categories.

The project demanded:

Gathering relevant interests from auto-component suppliers from Japan.

Reaching out to relevant decision makers in OEMs, Tier I, II, and III suppliers in India.

Encouraging participation from a wide range of OEMs and vendors while maintaining confidentiality and discretion

Managing communications and engagements within a limited timeline.

Aligning prospective partners on technology readiness, production capabilities, quality standards, and strategic fit.

Solutions

We implemented a phased and meticulous engagement model:

Prospective Interest Collation: We met over 20 major Indian and foreign OEMs, along with more than 20 leading Indian Tier I auto-component suppliers, to brief them on the opportunity. Simultaneously, over 700 Tier II and Tier III vendors were approached through targeted coldcalling campaigns. Key discussion points included potential collaboration interests, required technologies or product categories, and areas of growth through Japanese alliances. Profiling and Prioritization: A comprehensive priority list was developed based on multiple matchmaking parameters, including technological expertise, scale of operations, existing OEM relationships, quality certifications, and business development standing. Trade Mission Support: Our coordination efforts involved personalized communications, organizing both virtual and in-person meetings, and facilitating in-depth discussions between potential partners and Japanese delegates. We placed special emphasis on areas where localization could create maximum mutual benefit. Strategic Matchmaking: Using our database of profiled vendors, we enabled targeted matchmaking engagements. Each engagement was tailored based on business synergies, technical compatibility, scalability, and cultural alignment

Impact

The project culminated in more than 170 successful matchmaking discussions involving Japanese and Indian automotive companies. By identifying the right partners based on detailed profiling and priority parameters, we enabled the client to:

Effectively expand its trade mission into the Indian automotive sector.

Promote localized manufacturing partnerships aligned with strategic goals

Increase the visibility of Japanese firms within the Indian supply chain ecosystem.

Drive forward potential supply agreements and alliances, fostering long-term collaboration.

This initiative strengthened bilateral trade relationships as well as set a foundation for scalable supply chain integration, supporting future trade growth objectives between Japan and India.

