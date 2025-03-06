TPM Newsletter: March 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. The Authority noted that the volume...

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Indian Updates

Chapter 28 – Inorganic Chemicals

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. (12 Feb)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. The Authority noted that the volume of the subject imports increased over the injury period. This increase in imports had a suppressing effect on the prices of the domestic industry as the domestic industry was unable to increase its prices in line with increase in its cost of sales. Further, the capacity utilization of the domestic industry declined and was low despite there being sufficient demand in the country. The profits and cash profits have declined during the injury period to such an extent that the domestic industry incurred losses in 2022-23 and the period of investigation. The return on investment of the domestic industry was also negative in the period of investigation. The Authority has thus, recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Final Findings issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Citrate from China. (12 Feb)

The DGTR issued final findings in the second sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Citrate from China. The Authority found that the volume of the dumped imports has increased significantly during the period of investigation. Further, while price undercutting was overall negative, it was positive in case of imports made by parties other than PepsiCo and Coca Cola India, as these two parties were importing at higher prices. The inventory of the domestic industry increased significantly during the period of investigation and the market share of the domestic industry declined. The Authority further found that there was likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury in case of cessation of anti-dumping duty in force as the producers in the subject country were not only dumping in India, but also exporting the subject goods to third countries at dumped and injurious prices. The producers in China held significant capacities as well as inventories and India is a price attractive market for the Chinese exporters. Therefore, the Authority recommended continuation of antidumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Continuation of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Saccharin in all its forms from China. (25 Feb)

The Central Government on 25th February 2025 continued the anti-subsidy duty on imports of Saccharin from China, pursuant to recommendations made by DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 7/34/2023 – DGTR, dated 27th November 2024. The duty imposed on imports of subject goods from the subject country is 20% of CIF Value.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Glufosinate and its salt from China. (10 Feb)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Glufosinate and its salt from China. The Authority, on examination, found that the dumping margin of the subject country was significantly positive. The total imports of the subject goods increased sharply while the import price declined and was materially below the cost of sales of the domestic industry. Due to the subject imports, the production, capacity utilization and domestic sales of the domestic industry declined. The increase in low-priced imports from China led to a steep decline in profits, cash profits and return on investment of the domestic industry. The Authority, therefore, recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 70 – Glass and Glassware

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Textured Tempered Glass from China and Vietnam. (10 Feb)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Textured Tempered Glass from China and Vietnam. The Authority noted that the imports had increased in both absolute terms and in relation to production and consumption. The subject goods entered India at price lower than the selling price of the domestic industry. The import price declined while the cost of sales of the domestic industry increased. This prevented the domestic industry from increasing its prices in line with increase in cost of sales. The Authority held that the domestic industry incurred financial losses, cash losses and a negative return on capital employed. The Authority has recommended imposition of antidumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Final Findings issued in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Textured Tempered Glass from Vietnam. (11 Feb)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Textured Tempered Glass from Vietnam. The Authority concluded that subsidized imports of the subject goods from Vietnam had increased significantly during the period of investigation. The import price was below the selling price of the domestic industry. Due to this, the domestic industry incurred financial losses, cash losses and a negative return on capital employed. The Authority concluded that the domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the subsidized imports from the subject country and hence, recommended imposition of antisubsidy duty.

Chapter 73 – Articles of Iron and Steel

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fasteners from China. (07 Feb)

The DGTR issued final findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fasteners from China. The said investigation was initiated suo moto by the Authority. The Authority held that none of the domestic producers came forward with relevant information regarding the investigation. Therefore, the Authority noted that there was insufficient evidence of dumping and injury to justify continuation of the investigation. Thus, the Authority was unable to make any determination due to lack of required data and accordingly, terminated the investigation.

Global Updates

Chapter 11 – Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten

China

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Potato Starch from the EU. (05 Feb)

Chapter 15 – Animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

Madagascar

Imposition of safeguard duty on imports of certain Vegetable Oils. (12 Feb)

Chapter 25 – Salt; sulphur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

The Philippines

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Cement. (26 Feb)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Eurasian Economic Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. (13 Feb)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Refined Brown Aluminum Oxide from China. (03 Feb)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Nitrite from China and Germany. (12 and 28 Feb)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Persulfates from China. (20 Feb)

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anticircumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from China, when produced and exported from Malaysia using glutamic acid produced in China. (21 Feb)

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Argentina

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of PVC Profiles from China. (27 Feb)

Mexico

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polycarbonate Sheets from China. (14 Feb)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of New Rubber Tires for Bicycles from China, India and Vietnam. (18 Feb)

The DECOM has initiated the sunset review of duties on imports from India and other countries. The request for initiation of review was filed by Michelin Holdings, Industry and Commerce Limited. The exports from India are currently subject to duty in the range of USD 1.09 to 1.30 per kg. The Chinese exports are subject to duty in the range of USD 0.29 to 3.85 per kg, and the Vietnamese exports are subject to duty of USD 2.80 per kg.

Other trade remedial measures

Brazil

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of antidumping duty on imports of New Radial Tires for Passenger Cars from China. (12 Feb)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

Morocco

Final affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Coated Wood Fibreboard. (18 Feb)

Türkiye

Extension of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Plywood from China, to Plywood exported through Malaysia. (04 Feb)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Mexico

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cardboard from China. (13 Feb)

The Philippines

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Corrugating Medium. (13 Feb)

Chapter 54 – Man-made filaments; strip and the like of man-made textile materials

Trade remedial actions against India

Türkiye

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyester Textured Yarns from India and Taiwan. (27 Feb)

The Ministry of Commerce has determined that revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports from India and Taiwan is likely to lead to continuation of dumping and consequent injury to the Turkish industry. Thus, it was determined that continuation of duty, which was originally imposed on September 8, 2018, is necessary. The duty has been continued at a rate varying from 6.80% to 20.30% for Indian exporters, and 9.90% to 28.60% for Taiwanese exporters.

United States of America

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyester Textured Yarn from India. (21 Feb)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of the anti-dumping duties imposed on imports from India made during the period 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2024. The duties were originally imposed in 2020. The duties, currently applicable to Indian exporters, is in the range of 18% to 48%. The review has been initiated with respect to imports by AYM Syntex Limited.

Chapter 63 – Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Laminated Woven Sacks from China. (27 Feb)

Chapter 69 – Ceramic products

Indonesia

Continuation of safeguard duty on imports of Ceramic Flags and Paving, Hearth or Wall Tiles. (21 Feb)

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Brazil

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Colourless Floated Flat Glass from Malaysia, Pakistan and Türkiye. (18 Feb)

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Optical Fibers from China. (24 Feb)

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Canada

Initiation of sunset review of the anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot Rolled Carbon Steel Plates from Brazil, Denmark, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and South Korea. (11 Feb)

South Africa

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Corrosion Resistant Steel Coils. (03 Feb)

Preliminary determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Flat-rolled Products of Iron, Alloy and Non-alloy Steel from China, Japan and Taiwan. (13 Feb)

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antisubsidy investigation into imports of certain Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products from Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico and Vietnam. (10 Feb)

Vietnam

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hot-rolled Products of Steel from China. (21 Feb)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron or steel

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Stainless-Steel Flanges from India. (25 Feb)

The USDOC has determined that Indian producers received countervailable subsidies during the period of review, that is 1st January 2022 and 31st December 2022. A subsidy rate of 1.75% has been determined for Pradeep Metals Limited.

Other Trade remedial actions

Canada

Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the sunset review of antidumping duty on imports of Hollow Structural Sections from South Korea and Türkiye. (06 Feb)

Thailand

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Iron or Steel Pipes and Tubes from Vietnam. (07 Feb)

United Kingdom

Final affirmative determination issued in transition review of the antidumping duty on imports of certain Corrosion Resistant Steel from China. (20 Feb)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Threaded Rods from China. (03 Feb)

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Temporary Steel Fencing from China. (11 Feb)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Wire Garment Hangers from China. (11 Feb)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Alloy and certain Carbon Steel Threaded Rods from China. (27 Feb)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Steel Nails from China. (27 Feb)

Chapter- 76 – Aluminium and its articles

Argentina

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Discs from China. (18 Feb)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Foils from China. (25 Feb)

Chapter 81 – Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antidumping investigation into imports of certain Tungsten Shot from China. (19 Feb)

Chapter 83 – Miscellaneous articles of base metal

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Vertical Metal File Cabinets from China. (24 Feb)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Eurasian Economic Union

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into import of Graphite Electrodes from China. (28 Feb)

Japan

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Graphite Electrodes from China. (28 Feb)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

United Kingdom

Negative determination issued in the transition review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Electric Bicycles from China. (06 Feb)

Chapter 94 – Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishing and others

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Mattresses from China. (06 Feb)

