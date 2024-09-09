Using motor vehicles without valid motor third party insurance is a punishable offence

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has declared that those who drive or allow an uninsured vehicle to be driven without a valid motor third party insurance will be liable to be punished.1 Such offenders are punishable under Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988:

first offence: imprisonment upto 3 (three) months, or fine of INR 2,000 (Indian Rupees two thousand) or both; and subsequent offence: imprisonment upto 3 (three) months, or fine of INR 4,000 (Indian Rupees four thousand) or both.

Footnote

1. Press Release dated June 11, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.