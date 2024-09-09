ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Using Motor Vehicles Without Valid Motor Third Party Insurance Is A Punishable Offence

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
Photo of Sidharrth Shankar
Photo of Varun Sriram
Photo of Dhruv Malhotra
Photo of Abhik Sriram Kunduri
Authors
Using motor vehicles without valid motor third party insurance is a punishable offence

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has declared that those who drive or allow an uninsured vehicle to be driven without a valid motor third party insurance will be liable to be punished.1 Such offenders are punishable under Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988:

  1. first offence: imprisonment upto 3 (three) months, or fine of INR 2,000 (Indian Rupees two thousand) or both; and
  2. subsequent offence: imprisonment upto 3 (three) months, or fine of INR 4,000 (Indian Rupees four thousand) or both.

Footnote

1. Press Release dated June 11, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

