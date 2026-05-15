Group Insolvency Framework: A Game-Changer For Business Families

Introduction

Intricate group structures, frequently headed by business houses or associations of related companies, have been a defining feature of Indian corporate culture. Groups with combined financial problems faced practical difficulties because the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) previously handled insolvency on an entity-by-entity basis.1 A historic reform that allows connected businesses to handle their debts collectively is the introduction of a group insolvency framework. Particularly for business houses whose fortunes are entwined across group entities, this action may allow for commercial restructuring, boost asset value, and protect stakeholder interests.2

Understanding Group Insolvency: Justification and Global Viewpoint

Group Insolvency: What Is It?

Legal frameworks that permit group companies—connected by ownership, control, or economic activity—to be handled collectively in the event of insolvency are known as group insolvency.3 The strategy recognises the economic fact that a company's financial problems will frequently affect other companies in the group, and that separate proceedings may have unfavourable effects.4

The Need for a Group Insolvency Framework in India

Before the change, the IBC mandated that every company go through insolvency procedures separately, even if their financial problems were related. This resulted in:

Fragmented asset sales and value erosion; more litigation and delays

Inequitable results for stakeholders and creditors

Countries all over the world, including the US, UK, and Singapore, have adopted various group insolvency models in order to balance the conflicting demands of independent legal personality and coordinated restructuring5. In response to the demands of its unique business environment, India has taken a step that puts its insolvency law on par with international best practices.6

Legislative Framework and Statutory Basis Mechanisms

The IBC, 2016 as amended7 serves as the foundation for the Indian group insolvency regime, which is further enhanced by the rules of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)8. The IBBI's Fourth Amendment Regulations, 2025, 9and notices offer procedural certainty.

Important Mechanisms

With the help of this framework, connected businesses can submit a joint insolvency application, designate a single resolution professional (RP), and adhere to standardised deadlines10. In cases where the companies' businesses, assets, or creditors are shared, it is advantageous.11

Consolidation of Substance

It combines the assets and liabilities of group companies into a single entity for resolution purposes, making it more sophisticated than substantive consolidation.12 Although it is strong, it must be used carefully to avoid stealing the rights of creditors and the integrity of distinct legal identity.13

Who Qualifies? Establishing a "Group" and Eligibility Standards

What Constitutes a Group?

A "group" is generally defined by the model as including businesses that are:

Under joint ownership or management;

Operationally interdependent (such as a supply chain or shared assets);

Financially connected (such as cross-guarantees, common obligations);14

Qualifications

In order to be eligible for group insolvency:

The request should be backed up by documentation that shows control, ownership, or operational relationships; there must be proof of interdependence or sharedness among the firms.15 Joint resolution must be in the best interests of creditors and stakeholders, according to the NCLT.16

Procedure for Applications

Filing: Creditors or group companies filing simultaneously. Initial Scrutiny: NCLT looks at interdependence and relationships. Admission: If all requirements are met, NCLT accepts the application and designates a common RP. Coordination: In order to facilitate information sharing and synchronised timelines, RP organises the procedure.

Advantages for Corporate Groups and Business Families

Simplified Resolution

Single Forum: Prevents concurrent, parallel tribunal proceedings.

Lower Costs: Professional fees are split, and litigation costs are decreased.

Quicker Timelines: Delays are reduced by streamlined procedures.

Maximising Value

Integrated Asset Sales: Enables group assets to be sold together, improving bids and maximising profits. 17

Preventing Value Erosion: Prevents fragmented liquidation, which can devalue an organisation.18

Enhanced Trust with Stakeholders and Creditors

Transparency: Data flow is improved through process integration.

Fairness: Guarantees that group companies treat their creditors equally.

Stakeholder Protection: Preserves the interests of suppliers, employees, and minority shareholders.

Restrictions and Difficulties

Cross-border and jurisdictional issues

Jurisdictional Gaps: It can be challenging to coordinate when group companies are registered in different states or countries. 19

Cross-Border Insolvency: Only a portion of foreign proceedings are acknowledged by India's still-developing cross-border group insolvency law. 20

Substantive Consolidation Risks

Loss of Independent Legal Entity: Creditors of solvent companies may object to pooling with financially distressed businesses. 21

Abuse Risk: Precautions must be taken to prevent abuse by influential group members. 22

Implementation Difficulties

Institutional Capacity: NCLTs and RPs must develop their ability to manage intricate group cases. 23

Regulatory Clarity: IBBI's regulations and guidelines must remain transparent.24

Case Law and Court Trends

Videocon Industries: Substantive Consolidation in Practice

In State Bank of India & Anr v Videocon Industries Ltd & Ors [2019] NCLT Mumbai25The tribunal directed the substantive consolidation of 13 group companies of Videocon. The rationale being because of overlapping management, common assets, and interconnected finances. The NCLT believed that substantive consolidation was necessary to optimize value and treat creditors equitably.26

Amrapali Group: Collaborative Solution for Realty Organizations

The Supreme Court, in Chitra Sharma v Union of India (2018) and Bikram Chatterji v Union of India (2019)27, directed concurrent resolution of various Amrapali group companies for the protection of homebuyers and completion of the projects. The Court emphasized the requirement of a systemic approach in cases of public interest and a complex group structure.

Judicial Approach

When there is obvious interdependence and joint resolution serves efficiency and justice, Indian courts have supported group insolvency.28 Objecting creditors have sufficient protections.

Useful Implementation and Industry Pertinence

For Families in the Business Sector

Strategic Planning: Facilitates the effective reorganisation of group holdings for business families. 29

Risk management: Reduces the possibility of litigation and value destruction in group companies.

Governance and Succession: Promotes more efficient governance transfers and succession planning.

For Investors and Creditors

Clarity and Predictability: A standard procedure raises the possibility of recovery and lowers uncertainty.

Investment Confidence: Restores investor trust in India's bankruptcy system.30

For Policy Makers and Regulators

Policy Development: Provides for future reforms, such as electronic case management and cross-border group insolvency. 31

Institutional Strengthening: Highlights the need for specialised benches and the development of IBBI and NCLT's capacity.32

Conclusion and Way Forward

In terms of corporate restructuring law, India's group insolvency regime is a groundbreaking development. It removes long-standing inefficiencies, maximises value, and protects stakeholder interests by enabling collective resolution of group companies33—most importantly for business families and conglomerates. Although there are issues, particularly when it comes to cross-border and substantive consolidation, the regime offers a solid foundation for further reform.34

Lenders, advisors, and business families must stay abreast of evolving court trends and regulatory requirements due to the constantly evolving nature of the law.35 To ensure the system works, policymakers must give priority to establishing cross-border protocols, increasing capacity, and providing clarity.36

Footnotes

1 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (as amended in 2025).

2 Poorna Poovamma KM and Abhishek Wadhawan, 'Introduction of Group Insolvency Regime in India: Identifying the Challenges and Proposing the Solutions' (2021) 10 NLIU LR 217.

3 Ibid

4 Ibid

5 M.V. Saurav, 'Navigating Group Insolvency in India: Analyzing the Challenges and Opportunities' (2022) SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=4041234 accessed 14 July 2025.

6 M.V. Saurav, 'Navigating Group Insolvency in India: Analyzing the Challenges and Opportunities' (2022) SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=4041234; Rajshree Tiwari, 'The Changing Face of Group Insolvency: Is India Ready for Substantive Consolidation?' (2023) IBC Law https://ibclaw.in/group-insolvency/.

7 Ibid (n 1)

8 IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations 2025.

9 Ibid

10 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, 'Report of the Working Group on Group Insolvency' (2019).

11 Ibid

12 Rajshree Tiwari, 'The Changing Face of Group Insolvency: Is India Ready for Substantive Consolidation?' (2023) IBC Law https://ibclaw.in/group-insolvency/.

13 Ibid

14 Ibid (n 10)

15 Ibid (n 10)

16 State Bank of India & Anr v Videocon Industries Ltd & Ors [2019] NCLT Mumbai.

17 HSA Legal, 'Group Insolvency Regime in India' (2025) https://hsalegal.com/group-insolvency-india/.

18 Ibid

19 Vinod Kothari Consultants, 'Proposed Group Insolvency Framework in India' (2024).

20 FE BFSI, 'Slew of laws likely in 2025 to fix insolvency' (2025) https://www.financialexpress.com/bfsi/.

21 New Indian Express, 'Group insolvency framework: When one is not for all' (2025).

22 Ibid

23 Ibid (n 20)

24 Ibid (n 8)

25 Ibid (n 16)

26 Ibid (n 16)

27 Chitra Sharma v Union of India (2018) 9 SCC 751; Bikram Chatterji v Union of India (2019) 19 SCC 161.

28 Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd v Sachet Infrastructure Pvt Ltd & Ors [2019] NCLAT.

29 Ibid (n 19)

30 ICLG, 'Restructuring & Insolvency Laws & Regulations India 2025' https://iclg.com/practice-areas/restructuring-and-insolvency-laws-and-regulations/india.

31 FE BFSI, 'Slew of laws likely in 2025 to fix insolvency' (2025) https://www.financialexpress.com/bfsi/.

32 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, 'Report of the Working Group on Group Insolvency' (2019).

33 Ibid (n 12)

34 Ibid (n 6)

35 Rajshree Tiwari, 'The Changing Face of Group Insolvency: Is India Ready for Substantive Consolidation?' (2023) IBC Law https://ibclaw.in/group-insolvency/ ; Poorna Poovamma KM and Abhishek Wadhawan, 'Introduction of Group Insolvency Regime in India: Identifying the Challenges and Proposing the Solutions' (2021) 10 NLIU LR 217.