ARTICLE
31 March 2025

Hon'ble Bombay HC: Uploading Assessment Order/demand On Portal Does Not Constitute Valid Service On Assessee

DC
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Contributor

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India

The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.

India Tax
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Facts of the case: –

  • The case involved Mythri Movie Makers Mumbai, Ravi Sankar Yalamanchili, Sukumar Bandreddi, and Yerneni Naveen (referred to as the Assessees).
  • The Assessees were subjected to a search operation on January 21, 2025, under the Income Tax Act.
  • Following the search, the Revenue Department initiated assessment proceedings against the Assessees.

Court's Direction: –

  • The Hon'ble Bombay High Court allowed the Revenue to proceed with the assessment proceedings.
  • However, it prohibited the service of the assessment orders on the Assessees without the leave of the Court, as per Section 158BA(2) of the Income Tax Act.
  • The HC clarified that mere uploading of the assessment order and demand notice on the portal will not amount to service of the assessment order of the Petitioner.

For complete details, please refer to the Hon'ble Bombay HC order dated 19.03.2025 passed in the case of Mythri Movie Makers Mumbai, Ravi Sankar Yalamanchili, Sukumar Bandreddi, and Yerneni Naveen

Authors
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.
