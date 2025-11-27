Legal Metrology And Food Laws Newsletter | November 2025

This edition of the Legal Metrology and Food Law Newsletter presents key regulatory updates across legal metrology, food safety, packaging, and consumer protection in India.

Established in 1999, Dentons Link Legal is a full service corporate and commercial law firm with over 50 partners and 250 lawyers across multiple practice areas. With offices across all major Indian cities and access to more than 160 offices in more than 80 countries of Dentons’ combination firms across the world, Dentons Link Legal is equipped to assist you in achieving your business objectives with the help of a team of experienced, well trained and qualified lawyers.

Article Insights

Sidhartha Srivastava’s articles from Dentons Link Legal are most popular: in India Dentons Link Legal are most popular: within Transport and Consumer Protection topic(s)

with readers working within the Telecomms industries

This edition of the Legal Metrology and Food Law Newsletter presents key regulatory updates across legal metrology, food safety, packaging, and consumer protection in India. Highlights include amendment in additives standards, standardization of moisture meters in grain & oilseed trade, and the new labelling rules for coffee chicory mixtures.

FSSAI notifies the amendment in additives standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued the ‘Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2025' which is set to come into force on February 1, 2026. The amendment updates and expands the ‘Food Products Standards and Food Additives Regulations, 2011', revising several technical parameters and introducing new product standards.

The notification modifies refractive index specifications for certain edible oils under Regulation 2.2.1 and introduces a new standard for meat sausages under Regulation 2.5.2, defining requirements for fresh, cooked, smoked, and fermented varieties. The prescribed meat content ranges from 50% to 65%, with limits on moisture and total ash, along with clear hygienic, compositional, and microbiological standards.

Standards for Dehydrated Tarragon (Vilayti Damnak), both whole and powdered, have been added under Regulation 2.9, specifying permissible levels of moisture, volatile oil, and contaminants. Revisions to packaged drinking water standards (other than mineral water) tighten acceptable concentration ranges in Tables 2 and 3 of Regulation 2.10.8.

In the section on food colours, previous requirements mandating the absence of mercury, copper, chromium, aromatic amines, and cyanides have been deleted. The provision on Synthetic Food Colour – Preparation and Mixtures has been rewritten, listing approved diluents and requiring label declaration of dye content within defined tolerance limits. The amendment also removes the permission for Steviol glycosides in coffee, tea, and related beverages, and introduces updated provisions for processing aids, including new enzyme categories such as Phospholipase A2, Lipase Triacylglycerol, and Chymosin, with detailed purity and safety norms.

These changes modernize India's food safety standards, bringing greater clarity and alignment with international benchmarks, as well as requiring food business operators to update their production and compliance systems accordingly.

QR code linked to the Food Safety Connect mobile app

FSSAI directed all Food Business Operators (“FBOs'), including Restaurants, Dhabas, Cafes, Eateries, and other food service establishments to prominently display their license/registration copy containing a QR code linked to the Food Safety Connect mobile app. The QR code must be visible at entrances, billing counters, seating areas, and across digital platforms (websites, ordering portals, e-menus)

This advisory aims to improve food safety and make people more aware of it by encouraging food businesses to use digital tools to help consumers across India.

The app enables consumers to:

Verify FBO license/registration details

File complaints about unhygienic practices

Report on misleading product claims

Receive real-time food safety alerts

Any complaint submitted through the said app will be automatically directed to the relevant jurisdictional authority for fast and effective resolution. This advisory empowers consumers to take an active role in monitoring food safety while holding food businesses accountable. It also marks a notable shift toward a more transparent and technology-driven regulatory framework, to protect public health and enhance food hygiene nationwide.

Standardization of Moisture Meters in Grain & Oilseed Trade

The Central Government has issued the Legal Metrology (General) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2025, under the powers conferred by Section 52 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. The said rules are set to come into force on January 1, 2026.

The amendment inserts a new Part XII into the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, prescribing metrological and technical requirements for moisture meters used for grains and pulses in commercial transactions. These provisions inter alia establish uniform performance standards, accuracy limits, and verification requirements to ensure reliability and traceability of moisture measurements in the agricultural trade.

The notification inter alia defines technical terms such as “maximum permissible error” (MPE), “reference conditions”, “accuracy,” “reproducibility”, and “moisture content (wet basis).” It prescribes testing procedures, environmental conditions (temperature, humidity, voltage, and frequency), and permissible operational ranges for moisture meters.

It sets out MPE limits for different grains, such as maize, rice, pulses, barley, jowar, and sunflower both at the stage of type approval and verification, with tighter tolerances for commercial use. The amendment also outlines precision and repeatability requirements, permissible sample temperature ranges and operating environmental conditions.

Additionally, it specifies the construction, marking, and sealing standards for moisture meters, including the requirement for clear digital displays, secure data storage, and tamper-evident sealing mechanisms (mechanical or cryptographic). It mandates that any software or hardware affecting metrological characteristics be protected and that data integrity be maintained during measurement, transmission, and storage.

The new provisions seek to standardize the calibration and certification of moisture meters, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and consumer protection in agricultural transactions. These measures will benefit farmers, traders, and regulators by enhancing trust and reducing disputes arising from inconsistent moisture measurements.

New Labelling Rules for Coffee Chicory Mixtures

The FSSAI has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) First Amendment Regulations, 2025, amending Schedule II of the 2020 Regulations with specific provisions for coffee chicory mixtures. The amendment mandates front-of-pack declarations for both roasted & ground and instant coffee-chicory blends, requiring clear mention of the respective percentages of coffee and chicory.

Non-compliance after July 1, 2026, may lead to strict enforcement, including product recall, monetary penalties, or prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Act).

The amendment, issued under Sections 23 and 92(2)(k) of the Act, marks a significant step towards uniform disclosure and consumer protection in the packaged beverage sector.

Major step in integrating India's ancient dietary wisdom with modern regulatory frameworks: Ayurveda Aahara Integrated Into FSSAI Framework

The FSSAI, in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush, has released the first official list of Ayurveda Aahara products under the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022. This marks a major step in integrating India's ancient dietary wisdom with modern regulatory frameworks, ensuring authenticity, safety, and consumer trust.

To facilitate future additions, FSSAI has created a process for Food Business Operators (FBOs) to request inclusion of new Category A products not yet listed, provided such requests are supported by authoritative references from texts mentioned in Schedule A. Any future changes or additions will be formally notified by the Food Authority.

The release highlights Ayurveda Aahara as an embodiment of India's timeless food culture, rooted in Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest and most holistic systems of health. Ayurveda Aahara refers to food products prepared in harmony with holistic ayurvedic principles, focusing on balance, seasonal suitability, and natural ingredients known for their therapeutic value. With growing public interest in preventive healthcare and sustainable living, this initiative provides a strong regulatory foundation for Ayurveda-based nutrition to reach a wider audience while ensuring safety and compliance.

This marks a pivotal moment in mainstreaming Ayurveda Aahara, balancing tradition with modern regulation, and fostering greater public adoption of Ayurveda-based nutrition for better health outcomes.

FSSAI Launches Dedicated Licensing Framework for Ayurveda Aahara on FoSCoS

The FSSAI has launched a dedicated licensing and registration facility for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. This initiative provides manufacturers with a streamlined process to obtain licenses for producing and marketing traditional Ayurvedic foods, thereby formally integrating them into the regulatory framework.

To facilitate smooth implementation, FSSAI has published a list of 91 approved Ayurveda Aahara recipes (Order dated July 25, 2025) for Food Business Operators.

A new Kind of Business (KoB) named 'Ayurveda Aahara' has been created under the 'Manufacturer' group in FoSCoS. A Central License is mandatory for all manufacturers under this KoB. The annual fee for this license is set at INR 7,500 plus applicable GST. The inspection checklist applicable to the 'General manufacturer' category will be used for Ayurveda Aahara units.

This new framework represents a significant step towards integrating traditional food systems into the mainstream regulatory environment, providing a clear and structured process for FBOs operating in the Ayurveda Aahara space.

GST Rate Revision: Compliance Relief under Legal Metrology Rules

The Department of Consumer Affairs has revised compliance requirements under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, following the revision of GST rates effective September 22, 2025. The changes are aimed at reducing the compliance burden on businesses while ensuring consumers benefit from lower GST.

In a move aimed at reducing industry burden while ensuring consumers receive the benefit of lower GST, the government has waived the earlier requirement to publish revised MRPs in two newspapers. Instead, manufacturers and importers must now circulate updated price lists to wholesale dealers and retailers, with copies endorsed to central and state legal metrology authorities.

The advisory also clarifies that affixing revised price stickers on unsold packages is optional, provided the original MRP is not obscured. Further, businesses may continue using old packaging material printed before the GST change until March 31, 2026, or until existing stock is exhausted, with corrected MRPs applied through stamping, stickering, or printing.

To strengthen consumer protection, companies have been encouraged to actively inform dealers, retailers, and consumers about revised GST rates through electronic, print, and social media channels. This balanced approach simplifies procedures for industry while ensuring that consumers enjoy the intended GST benefits.

Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 concludes in New Delhi with a joint resolve to strengthen international collaboration and build inclusive food safety frameworks

India hosted the third edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025, a two-day international forum organized by FSSAI under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The summit served as a dynamic platform for policy dialogue, international collaboration, and regulatory exchange on issues of food safety and public health. It witnessed participation from 70 countries, including global regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and subject experts.

The theme of the summit, “Yatha Annam Tatha Manah”, meaning “as is the food, so is the mind”, reflected the deep connection between nutrition and holistic well-being. The discussions emphasized that food is not merely a source of energy but a foundation for physical health, mental balance, and conscious living. The proceedings underscored the growing role of scientific research and technological innovation in ensuring global food safety and strengthening public health systems.

The summit reaffirmed India's commitment under the Act, to promote a science-based and transparent food regulatory framework aligned with international standards such as the Codex Alimentarius and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Participants collectively endorsed the need for harmonization of food safety regulations, fair trade practices, and global cooperation to address emerging challenges in areas such as bio-manufactured and traditional foods.

The event also highlighted FSSAI's ongoing capacity-building initiatives, including the Eat Right India programme, aimed at improving compliance and hygiene among food businesses and street food vendors. Discussions further explored the use of digital surveillance tools, risk management systems, and public–private partnerships to build resilient and consumer-trusted food systems.

The summit concluded with a shared resolve to build inclusive, science-driven, and sustainable food safety frameworks.

Centre Harmonizes Labelling Rules for Medical Devices, Ends Dual Compliance

In a significant move to streamline regulations and boost the Ease of Doing Business, the Central Government has notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2025. The rules, published in the official gazette on October 24, 2025, come into immediate effect. This key amendment resolves a long-standing regulatory conflict for the medical device industry by ending the requirement for dual compliance in packaging and labelling.

Prior to the amendment, manufacturers and importers of medical devices were subject to dual regulatory compliance under both the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, and the Medical Devices Rules, 2017. This overlap often resulted in ambiguity and procedural complexity in relation to packaging and labelling declarations.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2025, streamline this framework by introducing specific provisos into the 2011 Rules. The amendment to rule 2 provides that, in respect of any package containing a “medical device,” all mandatory declarations shall be governed exclusively by the provisions of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

Further, the amendment revises rule 7 to clarify that the requirements relating to the height, width, and presentation of numerals and letters on such packages shall also be regulated in accordance with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, superseding the corresponding stipulations under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

These modifications effectively eliminate dual compliance obligations and establish a single, coherent regulatory regime for labelling and packaging of medical devices in India.

FSSAI Proposes Ban on PFAS and BPA in Food Packaging

FSSAI, in exercise of its statutory mandate under the Act, has proposed a significant amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, with a view to strengthening consumer safety and regulating chemical substances in food contact materials. Vide draft notification dated October 6, 2025, the Authority has issued the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2025, for public consultation.

The draft amendment introduces two substantive prohibitions under the general requirements governing food contact materials. Firstly, it seeks to prohibit the use of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the manufacture of any food contact materials. PFAS, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” are known for their environmental persistence and potential adverse health effects, as well as their exclusion marks a preventive regulatory intervention.

Secondly, the proposed amendment mandates that any food contact materials manufactured using polycarbonate or epoxy resins shall be free from Bisphenol A (BPA) and its derivatives. BPA, an established endocrine disruptor, has been the subject of increasing international regulatory scrutiny, and this proposed restriction brings Indian standards in closer alignment with global norms concerning chemical safety in food packaging.

This proposal follows an earlier amendment issued in March 2025, concerning the use of recycled plastics in food contact applications, reflecting FSSAI's continuing efforts to advance sustainable and safe packaging frameworks.

Pursuant to Section 92(1) of the Act, the draft notification invites objections or suggestions from stakeholders and the general public within sixty days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

FSSAI bans use of “ORS” on Food Product Labels

In a noteworthy regulatory move aimed at protecting consumer interests, FSSAI, by its order dated October 15, 2025, has prohibited the use of the term “Oral Rehydration Salts” (ORS) in the branding, labelling, packaging, or naming of any food product. The prohibition is intended to prevent confusion between food products and the pharmaceutical-grade, WHO-recommended ORS formulation used for medical treatment of dehydration.

The latest directive fully withdraws earlier permissions, including the order dated October 14, 2025, which had conditionally allowed Food Business Operators (FBOs) to use the term “ORS” provided that the label carried a disclaimer stating, “This product is not an ORS formula as recommended by WHO.” Upon further examination, FSSAI concluded that any use of the term “ORS,” whether alone or in conjunction with a prefix or suffix, is deceptive and ambiguous and has the potential to mislead consumers regarding the nature and intended use of the product.

The Authority has observed that such usage constitutes a contravention of several statutory provisions, including Sections 23 and 24 of the Act, the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, and the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. Violations of these provisions attract stringent penalties, including suspension or cancellation of licenses and prosecution under the Act.

The FSSAI emphasized that the regulation draws a clear distinction between food and drug products. While FSSAI-regulated electrolyte and energy beverages are formulated to aid hydration and provide nutrition, the WHO-recommended ORS is a medical-grade formulation designed specifically for the clinical management of dehydration caused by conditions such as diarrhea. Allowing food products to use the term “ORS,” therefore, risks misleading consumers seeking therapeutic relief with a product of purely nutritional value.

FSSAI has accordingly directed all FBOs to immediately discontinue the use of the term “ORS” in their product names, trademarks, and labels, and to ensure compliance with all applicable advertising and labelling regulations. The Authority has cautioned that non-compliance with this order will invite appropriate regulatory action under the Act.

The Legal Metrology Government Approved Test Centre Amendment Rules, 2025

In a significant regulatory development aimed at modernizing India's measurement and verification framework, the Central Government has notified the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Amendment Rules, 2025. Published in the Official Gazette on October 24, 2025, the amendment seeks to streamline verification procedures, expand the participation of private testing laboratories, and strengthen oversight and accountability within the legal metrology system. The amendment came into force with immediate effect.

One of the most substantive changes introduced by the amendment is the expansion of the scope of instruments that may be verified by a Government Approved Test Centre (GATC). The First Schedule to the Rules has been substituted, thereby enlarging the list of weights and measures eligible for verification to eighteen distinct categories. These include widely used public and industrial instruments such as water meters, energy meters, gas meters, clinical thermometers, sphygmomanometers (blood pressure monitors), speed meters for vehicles, breath analyzers, moisture meters, load cells, and flow meters, among others. The amendment clarifies that the verification of these instruments may be undertaken either by a GATC or by the officers of the Legal Metrology Department, thereby enhancing flexibility and accessibility for manufacturers and users alike.

To streamline the process of obtaining recognition as a GATC, the amendment revises the application procedure. Any person seeking such approval is now required to submit an application to the Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs. The rules further prescribe a new inspection mechanism to ensure technical competence and infrastructure adequacy. Under this procedure, the Director or an authorized officer, in conjunction with the legal metrology officers of the concerned State Government, will inspect the premises of the applicant's test centre prior to making a recommendation for approval.

The amendment also grants formal recognition to certain existing laboratories. All Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs) and laboratories of the National Test House (NTH), functioning under the administrative control of the Department of Consumer Affairs, are now deemed to be GATC under the rules. This deeming provision authorizes these laboratories to carry out verification of weights and measures anywhere within the territory of India, thereby enhancing national standardization and uniformity in verification services.

The fee and certification framework has also undergone significant revision. Further, a new Fifth Schedule has been inserted to specify the permissible verification fees that a GATC may charge for each of the eighteen categories of instruments listed in the amended First Schedule. For any instrument not expressly covered under the new Fifth Schedule, the verification fee prescribed by the respective State Government shall continue to apply.

In order to improve traceability and record-keeping, the amended rules now mandate that every test centre must issue a distinct certificate of verification for each individual weight or measure verified. This measure ensures greater accountability, auditability, and transparency within the verification system.

Proposal for Searchable ‘Country of Origin' Filter for E-Commerce Sites

The Department of Consumer Affairs has proposed a significant amendment to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, with the objective of enhancing transparency and consumer empowerment in the context of e-commerce transactions. On October 23, 2025, the Department issued the draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, inviting comments and suggestions from all relevant stakeholders prior to finalization. The proposed amendment seeks to strengthen the disclosure framework applicable to e-commerce entities and to align consumer protection mechanisms with evolving digital trade practices.

At the core of the draft amendment lies a new provision directed specifically at e-commerce platforms. While existing regulations already mandate the disclosure of the “country of origin” for all pre-packaged commodities offered for sale, the amendment seeks to make this disclosure more meaningful and accessible to consumers. Under the proposed framework, e-commerce platforms will be required to incorporate a technological feature in the form of a “searchable and sortable filter” enabling users to actively include or exclude products based on their country of origin when browsing or purchasing through the platform. This measure is intended to facilitate more informed purchasing decisions and ensure that country-of-origin information serves a functional and consumer-centric purpose rather than remaining a passive disclosure.

The draft amendment also aligns with the broader policy objectives of the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local initiatives. By enabling consumers to identify and prefer domestically manufactured products through an integrated search filter, the proposed rule is expected to enhance the visibility of “Made in India” goods and promote equitable competition between domestic producers and foreign manufacturers operating within the e-commerce ecosystem.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited public comments on the draft rules up to November 22, 2025. Upon consideration of the feedback received and finalization of the text, the amendment will come into effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette. Once enforced, the measure is expected to strengthen digital marketplace transparency, reinforce consumer autonomy, and further the government's commitment to fair trade and informed choice in the e-commerce sector.

FSSAI Clarifies HMF in Honey as ‘Substandard,' Not ‘Unsafe'

In a significant move to ensure uniformity in food testing standards, FSSAI has issued an advisory directing that honey samples exceeding the prescribed limit for Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) be classified as “Substandard”.

The advisory, dated November 7, 2025, seeks to address inconsistencies observed in the classification of non-compliant honey samples by food analysts. Presently, the maximum permissible limit for HMF in honey is 80 mg/kg under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations. However, in practice, samples exceeding this limit were being variably categorized as either “Substandard” or “Unsafe,” leading to interpretational discrepancies across laboratories.

To resolve this issue, the matter was examined by the Scientific Panel on Methods of Sampling and Analysis in its 29th meeting. After deliberation, the panel observed that there is currently insufficient scientific evidence or published research establishing any direct health risk associated with the consumption of honey containing HMF beyond the prescribed limit. Accordingly, the panel recommended that HMF should continue to be regarded as a quality parameter rather than a safety parameter, until further empirical data becomes available.

HMF is a naturally occurring compound that forms in honey over time, particularly when it is exposed to heat or prolonged storage. Its concentration is widely recognized as an indicator of the product's freshness and the extent of processing.

Through this clarification, FSSAI has sought to bring regulatory consistency across all notified laboratories by mandating the classification of high-HMF honey as “Substandard” instead of “Unsafe.” The advisory reinforces a science-based and proportionate approach to food regulation, distinguishing between quality deviations and potential safety concerns in line with the current understanding of HMF's role in honey quality assessment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.