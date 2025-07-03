End-to-End Management Of 400+ Strategic Initiatives Across 12+ Locations In 8 Countries

Indorama Ventures, a global leader in petrochemicals, operating in over 35 countries, with more than 140 manufacturing facilities and a workforce of over 24,000 professionals...

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.

Overview

Indorama Ventures, a global leader in petrochemicals, operating in over 35 countries, with more than 140 manufacturing facilities and a workforce of over 24,000 professionals, launched a strategic three-year plan to drive sustainable savings across its group. Within the Hygiene Division, involved employees identified over 400 initiatives, targeting efficiency improvements in yield, product mix, energy consumption, waste reduction, and manpower optimization. The goal was to generate a high double-digit million savings while ensuring seamless coordination across 12+ locations in 8 countries. Managing these initiatives required significant coordination and execution challenges. To ensure successful implementation, the client engaged Nexdigm for comprehensive project management support.

Challenge

Managing such a large-scale transformation across multiple geographies posed several complexities:

Coordinating project activities across 12+ global locations while overcoming linguistic and time zone barriers.

Ensuring timely and accurate implementation of initiatives within the tracking system.

Managing multiple stakeholders, including Initiative Owners, Site Finances, the Audit Committee, and Top Management.

Addressing diverse and evolving requirements set by the Steering Committee and Audit Team.

Maintaining visibility into project performance while aligning with corporate sustainability goals.

Case Highlights

Project Duration More Than Doubled— extended from 18 months to 38 months due to sustained value delivery.

16% additional revenue earned by successfully billing performance-linked success fees.

Enabled the client to achieve structured oversight across 12+ locations, ensuring consistent initiative execution.

Solutions

Nexdigm delivered a structured, end-to-end project management framework to streamline execution, improve visibility, and ensure goal alignment. Our approach included:

Prioritizing key strategic initiatives, categorizing them into four work streams (Operational Excellence, Commercial Excellence, Procurement Excellence, and Organize for Performance), and establishing a stakeholder database.

Conducting 8 group training sessions and 50+ individual training sessions on the initiatives tracking system and savings/capex calculation methodology.

Acting as the central coordination point between the Leadership team and initiative owners, developing a customized spreadsheet model for real-time tracking, and ensuring adherence to monthly implementation timelines.

Preparing and presenting reports for Steering Committee meetings, providing weekly, monthly, and quarterly updates, and identifying risks with mitigation strategies.

Conducting variance analysis (Actual vs. Forecast vs. Budgeted) and providing insights into wellperforming and lagging initiatives.

Supporting the budgeting process for three consecutive years, aligning new sustainable initiatives, and finalizing budget reports with the Internal Audit Committee.

Executing a seamless transition to the internal Research Delivery Office (RDO) team without disrupting ongoing site activities.

Impact

Nexdigm's intervention optimized the execution and oversight of the client's strategic initiatives. Our structured project management approach led to:

Increased leadership focus by offloading non-core coordination efforts, enabling them to dedicate more time to strategic decision-making and business growth.

The Hygiene division consistently maintained the lowest number of errors and pending tasks during Audit Committee reviews.

Our support in the annual budgeting process enabled the management to establish achievable and measurable financial targets for the next three years.

Ensured timely implementation of initiatives, clear tracking of savings, and alignment with sustainability goals

Nexdigm played a crucial role in the successful execution of strategic initiatives within our Hygiene division. Their expertise in project management, ability to handle complex challenges, and timely, effective solutions have not only been invaluable but also led to the Hygiene vertical consistently achieving the fewest errors across our Fiber segment. Their strategic oversight and meticulous approach in the yearly budgeting process ensured alignment with our long-term objectives. Additionally, their smooth handover to our internal project team enabled seamless project tracking without any disruptions. The team has been professional, consistently available across time zones, transparent, and proactive, taking necessary ownership of the project. We are extremely satisfied with our partnership with Nexdigm. Shishir Pimplikar ”

Fibers Finance Head India/Thailand

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.