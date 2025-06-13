Bills Introduced In Parliament In The Budget Session, March-April 2025

Bill No. 111-C of 2024

to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill oflading and every endorsee ofa bill oflading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill oflading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement, andfor matters connected therewith or related thereto.

Whereas by the custom of merchants, a bill of lading of goods being transferable by endorsement, the property in the goods may thereby pass to the endorsee, but nevertheless all rights in respect ofthe contract contained in the bill oflading continue in the original shipper or owner;

And whereas it is expedient that such rights should pass with the property;

And whereas it frequently happens that the goods in respect ofwhich bills of lading purport to be signed have not been laden on board;

And whereas it is proper that such bills oflading in the hands of a bonafide holder for value should not be questioned by the master or other person signing the same, on the ground ofthe goods not having been laden as aforesaid.

Be it enacted by Parliament in the Seventy-sixth Year of the Republic of India as follows:—