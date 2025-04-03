CCI Dismisses Bid Rigging Allegations Against HP

The CCI, vide order dated 04 February 2025, dismissed allegations of bid rigging and cartelization against HP India Sales Private Limited (HP) and its authorized resellers.

The informant alleged collusive bidding in tenders floated by two local development authorities for the procurement of inkjet / LED printers with a five-year extended warranty. The informant also claimed that HP and its resellers manipulated bid prices, coordinated bids, and structured tender participation, and further that restrictive tender specifications excluded other multinational manufacturers such as Canon India and Epson India, thereby favouring HP products.

The CCI observed that five bidders participated in one tender, and four in the other. Different resellers had quoted different models of HP products, undermining the claim of coordinated bidding. As on prior occasions, the CCI confirmed that procurement authorities have discretion in determining product specifications, sourcing methods, and pricing evaluations based on budgetary constraints and commercial considerations. There was no evidence to suggest that the quoted prices were artificially inflated or the result of an anti-competitive arrangement.

