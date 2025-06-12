ARTICLE
12 June 2025

Bills Introduced In Parliament In The Budget Session 2025

MCO Legals

Contributor

MCO Legals logo
Explore Firm Details
Bills Introduced in Parliament in the Budget Session 2025
India Government, Public Sector
MCO Legals
Sn Date of Introduction Short Title Page
1. 2025-02-01 The Finance Bill, 2025 2 – 185
2. 2025-02-03 THE "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025 186 – 217
3. 2025-02-07 The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 (amendment of article 293) 218 – 222
4. 2025-02-07 The Digital Health Records (Mandatory Use) Bill, 2025 223 – 230
5. 2025-02-07 The Medicines and Medical Devices (Price Control and Accessibility) Bill, 2025 231 – 242
6. 2025-02-07 The Sustainable Fashion (Promotion and Regulation) Bill, 2025 243 – 255
7. 2025-02-07 The Viral Hepatitis (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025 256 – 279
8. 2025-02-10 The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025 280 – 328
9. 2025-02-13 The Income-Tax Bill, 2025 329 – 949

Download as PDF

Originally published 18th Feb 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
MCO Legals
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More