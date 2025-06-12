Bills Introduced in Parliament in the Budget Session 2025

Sn Date of Introduction Short Title Page 1. 2025-02-01 The Finance Bill, 2025 2 – 185 2. 2025-02-03 THE "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025 186 – 217 3. 2025-02-07 The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 (amendment of article 293) 218 – 222 4. 2025-02-07 The Digital Health Records (Mandatory Use) Bill, 2025 223 – 230 5. 2025-02-07 The Medicines and Medical Devices (Price Control and Accessibility) Bill, 2025 231 – 242 6. 2025-02-07 The Sustainable Fashion (Promotion and Regulation) Bill, 2025 243 – 255 7. 2025-02-07 The Viral Hepatitis (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025 256 – 279 8. 2025-02-10 The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025 280 – 328 9. 2025-02-13 The Income-Tax Bill, 2025 329 – 949

Download as PDF

Originally published 18th Feb 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.