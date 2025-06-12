Bills Introduced in Parliament in the Budget Session 2025

|Sn
|Date of Introduction
|Short Title
|Page
|1.
|2025-02-01
|The Finance Bill, 2025
|2 – 185
|2.
|2025-02-03
|THE "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025
|186 – 217
|3.
|2025-02-07
|The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 (amendment of article 293)
|218 – 222
|4.
|2025-02-07
|The Digital Health Records (Mandatory Use) Bill, 2025
|223 – 230
|5.
|2025-02-07
|The Medicines and Medical Devices (Price Control and Accessibility) Bill, 2025
|231 – 242
|6.
|2025-02-07
|The Sustainable Fashion (Promotion and Regulation) Bill, 2025
|243 – 255
|7.
|2025-02-07
|The Viral Hepatitis (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025
|256 – 279
|8.
|2025-02-10
|The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025
|280 – 328
|9.
|2025-02-13
|The Income-Tax Bill, 2025
|329 – 949
Originally published 18th Feb 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.